Newsdeck

Markets Wrap

Aussie bonds fall before US CPI amid Asia holidays: markets wrap

Aussie bonds fall before US CPI amid Asia holidays: markets wrap
The Sydney Harbour Bridge, top left, and the Sydney Opera House, top right, in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Australias central bank kept interest rates unchanged at its first meeting of a revamped policy schedule and signaled further tightening remains possible, sending the currency and bond yields higher. Image: Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
12 Feb 2024
0

Australian bonds and stocks fell before US inflation data due on Tuesday. A swath of markets across Asia are shut for Lunar New Year holidays.

Aussie and New Zealand bonds opened lower after Treasuries slipped for a third day Friday when investors wound back bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. Trading of cash Treasuries is closed in Asia due to a holiday in Japan.

Asian markets shut on Monday also include China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The yen edged higher against the dollar after sliding to a two-month low Friday following comments from central bankers that the Bank of Japan will take its time raising interest rates. Japan’s currency has weakened against all its G10 peers this year.

US equity futures were little changed after shares ended on Friday with a rally that pushed the S&P 500 to a close above 5,000 index points for the first time. European stock futures crept higher.

Bitcoin climbed toward last month’s high of just above $49,000, which was set when a number of US spot exchange-traded funds began trading.

US inflation data due on Tuesday will help identify the path ahead for the Fed. The annual inflation rate is forecast to have slowed to 2.9% in January from 3.4% the prior month, according to consensus estimates of economists. That would be the first reading below 3% since March 2021.

“High inflation rarely has been tamed without precipitating a recession,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in a research note. “The Fed has steered inflation down toward its 2% target, while allowing the US economy to fly, avoiding a hard landing.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Friday to set a fresh record, while the Nasdaq 100 jumped 1%. The gains were helped by technology stocks and positive fourth-quarter earnings. Four in five of the companies that have reported their results so far have exceeded expectations, brightening the outlook for corporate profits.

The advance for US stocks came even as traders pushed back expectations for Fed policy easing after relatively hawkish commentary from central bankers and economic data showing no immediate need to trim interest rates.

Swaps market pricing shows investors anticipate the chance of a Fed cut in March at 15%, down from 65% a month ago. Traders now foresee four 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2024, down from seven forecast at the end of last year.

In commodities, oil prices fell for the first time in six days after Iran’s foreign minister said the war in Gaza may be nearer to a “diplomatic solution”.

In Asia, data set for release on Monday include inflation and industrial output reports for India. 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Maverick News

Asleep at the wheel — President Cyril Ramaphosa, a non-Energizer Bunny
Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Maverick News

Product recall — more brands of peanut butter pulled off shelves over toxin fears
Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
South Africa

Gwede MIA again while ecologically important Rietvlei and surrounding communities at risk
Court orders SAPS to investigate ‘organised crime’ attacks on Intercape buses
Maverick News

Court orders SAPS to investigate ‘organised crime’ attacks on Intercape buses

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 03 February - 09 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 03 February – 09 February 2024
Are Ramaphosa’s Achievements in South Africa Being Overlooked?
Newsdeck

Are Ramaphosa’s Achievements in South Africa Being Overlooked?
Zelenskiy’s Ugly Fight With General Exposes Split in Ukraine
Newsdeck

Zelenskiy’s Ugly Fight With General Exposes Split in Ukraine
I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
Putin, in rare U.S. interview, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia
Newsdeck

Putin, in rare U.S. interview, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options