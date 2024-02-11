DM168

SONA 2024

State of the Fashion: we take a look at the Sona trendsetters

State of the Fashion: we take a look at the Sona trendsetters
Doris Dlakude. Loooove Sis Doris’s why-even-try look. She gets it; there’s nothing to celebrate here, so why bother dressing in an outfit that says anything at all? Especially when you’re the deputy chief whip of the ANC. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Malibongwe Tyilo
11 Feb 2024
0

Less than dazzling red-carpet outfits warm the hearts of the drab and the frugal – but not mine.

The state of the nation being what it is, I think it’s fair to say that nobody wants to see our rulers in fancy designer rags. Everybody except me, that is. The way I see it, if you’re going to misgovern, at least do it in style.

As Madonna once sang during her turn as Eva Perón in that fabulous 1996 film version of the musical: “I came from the people. They need to adore me. So Christian Dior me from my head to my toes. I need to be dazzling. I want to be rainbow high! They must have excitement, and so must I.”

I suppose the drab and conscientious are somewhat grateful for the sorry state of the Sona red-but-not-EFF-red carpet, where nothing looked as if it came from a particularly expensive imagination. Sigh. If you can’t beat them join them, I guess, so I too will now have to celebrate this somewhat economical approach. DM

White traditional – Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. I’m going to guess that she is an ardent supporter of first-year fashion students. I love it for her!!! (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Barbara Martha Bartlett explained that she bought the material for R1,000 and paid a designer R2,500 to make the dress. She said it would have cost R10,000 in a store. Well done to her – at least nobody could confuse this get-up with a R10k outfit, and she can make the most of it as a church outfit this coming Sunday. Bless! (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Bernice Swart. Red is best left to Freedom Fighters, of course, but congrats on the deputy minister’s attempt nonetheless. In these frugal times one must be grateful that she seemingly spent so little on the public works and infrastructure that went into this outfit. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

Nozipho Tyobeka-Makeke. I must say, I do love a trad number. And these days so many of them are made in China, which keeps the prices down. Yay, I guess. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

We give thanks for the ­frugality, but the country is obviously in need of fresh imagination at the highest levels of government, or whatever level is home to Bheki Cele’s tired old black hat. (Photo: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

Nocawe Mafe. Loved this sombre look from the ­deputy minister. As I always say, when the going gets tough, the tough get kaftans! (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R29.

 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA
Maverick News

New US Bill calls on the Biden administration to review America’s relations with SA
Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Maverick News

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
ANC's rocky election path; the environmental reality of prawns; and SA's wine industry concerns
Magazine

ANC's rocky election path; the environmental reality of prawns; and SA's wine industry concerns
Brave Bafana win Afcon battle for bronze as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saves the day
Maverick News

Brave Bafana win Afcon battle for bronze as goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saves the day
Five key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

Five key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address

TOP READS IN SECTION

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
Maverick News

Opposition bays for blood in upcoming elections after Ramaphosa's State of the Nation stump of a speech
The Sona spectacle would be sheer comedy if it wasn’t so vulgar and tragic
DM168

The Sona spectacle would be sheer comedy if it wasn’t so vulgar and tragic
Eswatini — the tiny kingdom with a big heart
Africa

Eswatini — the tiny kingdom with a big heart
Flight of their lives — inside the mission to save the critically endangered Cape parrot
DM168

Flight of their lives — inside the mission to save the critically endangered Cape parrot
The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano
Culture

The magic behind the meteoric rise of Tyla, Grammy award winner and Queen of Popiano

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options