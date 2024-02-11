State of the Fashion: we take a look at the Sona trendsetters

Doris Dlakude. Loooove Sis Doris’s why-even-try look. She gets it; there’s nothing to celebrate here, so why bother dressing in an outfit that says anything at all? Especially when you’re the deputy chief whip of the ANC. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The state of the nation being what it is, I think it’s fair to say that nobody wants to see our rulers in fancy designer rags. Everybody except me, that is. The way I see it, if you’re going to misgovern, at least do it in style.

As Madonna once sang during her turn as Eva Perón in that fabulous 1996 film version of the musical: “I came from the people. They need to adore me. So Christian Dior me from my head to my toes. I need to be dazzling. I want to be rainbow high! They must have excitement, and so must I.”

I suppose the drab and conscientious are somewhat grateful for the sorry state of the Sona red-but-not-EFF-red carpet, where nothing looked as if it came from a particularly expensive imagination. Sigh. If you can’t beat them join them, I guess, so I too will now have to celebrate this somewhat economical approach. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R29.