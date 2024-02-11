State of the Fashion: we take a look at the Sona trendsetters

The state of the nation being what it is, I think it’s fair to say that nobody wants to see our rulers in fancy designer rags. Everybody except me, that is. The way I see it, if you’re going to misgovern, at least do it in style.
As Madonna once sang during her turn as Eva Perón in that fabulous 1996 film version of the musical: “I came from the people. They need to adore me. So Christian Dior me from my head to my toes. I need to be dazzling. I want to be rainbow high! They must have excitement, and so must I.”
I suppose the drab and conscientious are somewhat grateful for the sorry state of the Sona red-but-not-EFF-red carpet, where nothing looked as if it came from a particularly expensive imagination. Sigh. If you can’t beat them join them, I guess, so I too will now have to celebrate this somewhat economical approach. DM
White traditional – Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. I’m going to guess that she is an ardent supporter of first-year fashion students. I love it for her!!! (Photo: Shelley Christians)
Barbara Martha Bartlett explained that she bought the material for R1,000 and paid a designer R2,500 to make the dress. She said it would have cost R10,000 in a store. Well done to her – at least nobody could confuse this get-up with a R10k outfit, and she can make the most of it as a church outfit this coming Sunday. Bless! (Photo: Shelley Christians)
Bernice Swart. Red is best left to Freedom Fighters, of course, but congrats on the deputy minister’s attempt nonetheless. In these frugal times one must be grateful that she seemingly spent so little on the public works and infrastructure that went into this outfit. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)
Nozipho Tyobeka-Makeke. I must say, I do love a trad number. And these days so many of them are made in China, which keeps the prices down. Yay, I guess. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)
We give thanks for the frugality, but the country is obviously in need of fresh imagination at the highest levels of government, or whatever level is home to Bheki Cele’s tired old black hat. (Photo: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)
Nocawe Mafe. Loved this sombre look from the deputy minister. As I always say, when the going gets tough, the tough get kaftans! (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)
