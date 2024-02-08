Newsdeck

Climate

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say
Several people enjoy at the Flamengo beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 November 2023. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (INTMET), record temperatures are expected to reach 42ºC in Rio de Janeiro, before the arrival of a cold front. EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO
By Reuters
08 Feb 2024
0

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The world just experienced its hottest January on record, continuing a run of exceptional heat fuelled by climate change, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Thursday.

Last month surpassed the previous warmest January, which occurred in 2020, in C3S’s records going back to 1950.

The exceptional month came after 2023 ranked as the planet’s hottest year in global records going back to 1850, as human-caused climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon, which warms the surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, pushed temperatures higher.

Every month since June has been the world’s hottest on record, compared with the corresponding month in previous years.

“Not only is it the warmest January on record but we have also just experienced a 12-month period of more than 1.5 C (1.7 F) above the pre-industrial reference period,” C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess said.

“Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop global temperatures increasing,” she said.

U.S. scientists have said 2024 has a one-in-three chance of being even hotter than last year, and a 99% chance of ranking in the top five warmest years.

The El Nino phenomenon began to weaken last month, and scientists have indicated it could shift to the cooler La Nina counterpart later this year. Still, average global sea surface temperatures last month were the highest for any January on record.

Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to prevent global warming surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius, to avoid it unleashing more severe and irreversible consequences.

Despite exceeding 1.5 C in a 12-month period, the world has not yet breached the Paris Agreement target, which refers to an average global temperature over decades.

Some scientists have said the goal can no longer realistically be met, but have urged governments to act faster to cut CO2 emissions to limit overshooting the target – and the deadly heat, drought and rising seas that this would inflict on people and ecosystems – as much as possible.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Zuma’s MK party makes strong debut in KZN - IFP retains Vryheid ward, but ANC gains
Maverick News

Zuma’s MK party makes strong debut in KZN – IFP retains Vryheid ward, but ANC gains
Cape Town spends millions on a broken water treatment plant — critics say it’s money down the drain
Maverick News

Cape Town spends millions on a broken water treatment plant — critics say it’s money down the drain
Cyril must take a hike, shows readers’ poll, while alternative survey highlights president’s likeability
Maverick News

Cyril must take a hike, shows readers’ poll, while alternative survey highlights president’s likeability
After the Bell: You may prefer to sit out Sona 2024. Don’t
South Africa

After the Bell: You may prefer to sit out Sona 2024. Don’t

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Newsdeck

Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Newsdeck

Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal
Newsdeck

Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal
Gaza ceasefire hopes alive with more talks planned
Newsdeck

Gaza ceasefire hopes alive with more talks planned

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options