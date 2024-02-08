Newsdeck

Newsdeck

El Salvador launches mass trial for nearly 500 accused gang leaders

El Salvador launches mass trial for nearly 500 accused gang leaders
epa10915859 Prisoners at the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot) in Tecoluca, El Salvador, 12 October 2023. The Salvadoran mega-prison, inaugurated last February to house 40,000 gang members convicted or detained under an exceptional regime, is operating at 30% of its capacity and has not registered any deaths inside, according to prison authorities. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura
By Reuters
08 Feb 2024
0

SAN SALVADOR, Feb 8 (Reuters) - El Salvador on Thursday kicked off a mass trial to prosecute nearly 500 alleged leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha gang for more than 37,000 crimes committed over a decade, the Central American nation's prosecutor's office said.

Among the accused are 24 MS-13 top guns, some of whom have extradition requests out from the United States, the prosecutor’s office said. They are charged with crimes such as aggravated homicide, kidnapping and arms trafficking.

“Each crime committed by gang members had to be ordered by the ringleaders. The prosecutor’s office will ensure that these criminals pay for the suffering they subjected Salvadorans to for decades,” it said on social media network X.

The trial is being held virtually, as the accused criminals are being held at various prisons. Some have been in detention for years while others were captured as part of the country’s state of emergency launched in March 2022.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has made the crackdown on crime a cornerstone of his administration, and was re-elected on Sunday in a landslide as his policies remain popular with voters despite rights groups’ concerns of violations committed during the arrest of some 76,000 Salvadorans, often without due process.

In January, Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro said a mass hearing would only take place for these alleged gangleaders, not the lower-ranking members.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Kylie MadryEditing by Alistair Bell)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Maverick News

Hawks arrest Eskom manager in connection with R1m fraud at power utility
Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Maverick News

Per-Sona non grata: EFF leader Malema, five others fail to overturn suspension
Massive Gugulethu housing project for families evicted under Group Areas act dead in the water
Maverick News

Massive Gugulethu housing project for families evicted under Group Areas act dead in the water
Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches
Maverick News

Villagers alarmed by prescription drugs and other medical waste ‘dumping’ on Wild Coast beaches
Not In The Mood For SONA
South Africa

Not In The Mood For SONA

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Newsdeck

Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Newsdeck

Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal
Newsdeck

Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal
Gaza ceasefire hopes alive with more talks planned
Newsdeck

Gaza ceasefire hopes alive with more talks planned

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options