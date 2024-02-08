Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia mixed as China whipsaws before New Year break: markets wrap

Asia mixed as China whipsaws before New Year break: markets wrap
The Booysendal Northam Platinum Mine’s milling station outside Lydenburg, on 8 November 2023.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Bloomberg
08 Feb 2024
0

Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday as Chinese mainland equities fluctuated in the final trading day before the New Year holidays. The S&P 500, meanwhile, closed at a fresh high.

Chinese benchmarks wavered in early trade, after the nation replaced the head of its securities regulator on Wednesday, a surprise move that may foreshadow more forceful measures to support the stock market.

China’s consumer prices fell last month at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis as the world’s second-largest economy struggles to shake off persistent deflation pressures. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares fell around 5% despite the company unveiling $25-billion in stock repurchases.

A gauge of the region’s equities advanced for a third day, while benchmarks in Australia and Japan traded within tight ranges. US futures were also little changed after the S&P 500 rose 0.8% on Wednesday, within striking distance of 5,000 index points as traders bet that a solid economy will continue fueling corporate profits. 

Treasuries were mostly calm in Asian trading as the 10-year retraced a minor decline from the prior session. Wednesday was marked by a record $42-billion auction that sold at a lower yield than expected, in a sign of strong demand and easing concerns that the market may struggle to digest heavy supply.

“The market continues to climb the wall of worry, including shifting Fed expectations, geopolitical tension, and overbought market conditions,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide Funds Group. “We are entering a sluggish seasonal period, but the market has strong momentum.”

In Asia, Japan’s December current account balance was lower than expected. Elsewhere, India’s central bank will hand down its latest monetary policy decision. Markets in Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan are closed. Earnings to be released in the region include Honda and SoftBank Group Corp., which is expected to have one of its best quarters in years.

Arm Holdings Plc, in which SoftBank owns a stake, rallied by as much as 38% in after-hours trading in New York after upbeat earnings, while Softbank rose in Asia. US chip stocks within the S&P 500 rose 2.1%, more than the broader market, helped along by a 2.8% gain for Nvidia Corp.

Renewed fears about US regional banks appeared to ease, helping support the tentative risk-on tone in New York trading. New York Community Bancorp shares ended higher after retracing an intraday 14% decline.

More Fed officials suggested on Wednesday they don’t see an urgent case for lowering interest rates, adding to a roster of legislators including chair Jerome Powell who have warned in recent days that a cut isn’t likely until May at the earliest.

In commodity markets, gold retraced a small decline on Wednesday to trade at around $2,037 per ounce. Oil prices rose, with West Texas Intermediate futures climbing early in Asian trading to compound a 0.8% advance.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Africa

Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Cape Town spends millions on a broken water treatment plant — critics say it’s money down the drain
Maverick News

Cape Town spends millions on a broken water treatment plant — critics say it’s money down the drain
Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Maverick News

Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Cyril must take a hike, shows readers’ poll, while alternative survey highlights president’s likeability
Maverick News

Cyril must take a hike, shows readers’ poll, while alternative survey highlights president’s likeability
Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Africa

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Africa

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April
South Africa

Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April
Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman - Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Business Maverick

Sibanye-Stillwater's Froneman – Business must be ‘outspoken’ about the high cost of state failures
Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
Business Maverick

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years
Africa

Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options