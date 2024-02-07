Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Woods to make PGA Tour return at Riviera

Woods to make PGA Tour return at Riviera
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
By Reuters
07 Feb 2024
0

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will make his first competitive start of 2024 at next week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, the 15-times major winner said on Wednesday.

Woods, who will serve as a player-host for the Feb. 15-18 PGA Tour event that benefits his foundation, announced his decision on social media.

The Genesis Invitational is one of the PGA Tour’s eight Signature Events this year and features both a halfway cut and $20 million purse, including $4 million for the winner.

This will mark Woods’ first official PGA Tour start since last year’s Masters, where he withdrew before the third round and later had fusion surgery on his right ankle.

After sitting out most of 2023, Woods marked his return to professional golf at the end of November in an unofficial PGA Tour — the Hero World Challenge — which featured a limited field and no cut.

Two weeks later, Woods competed with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship, which is a 36-hole event featuring two-player teams made up of a major champion and a family member.

When Woods announced in January that he had ended his decades-long partnership with Nike, he closed his statement with the words “See you in LA!”, which suggested he was planning to play the Genesis Invitational.

Last year at Riviera, Woods went one under par through four rounds and finished in a share of 45th place.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Maverick News

Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Maverick News

Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Maverick News

Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Diplomatic tensions, supporter strife swirl ahead of critical Bafana vs Nigeria Afcon semifinal
Maverick News

Diplomatic tensions, supporter strife swirl ahead of critical Bafana vs Nigeria Afcon semifinal
Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Africa

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals

TOP READS IN SECTION

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will postpone duties and undergo treatment
Newsdeck

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will postpone duties and undergo treatment
I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Newsdeck

Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Newsdeck

Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal
Newsdeck

Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options