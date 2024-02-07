Newsdeck

UN Launches $4.1 Billion Humanitarian Appeal for Sudan

A child looks on as Sudan's prime minister visits a camp for internally displaced people in El Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur state, on 4 November 2019. (Photo: ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)
By Bloomberg
07 Feb 2024
The United Nations is appealing for $4.1 billion to meet critical humanitarian needs in war-torn Sudan.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs seeks $2.7 billion to reach 14.7 million people, according to ReliefWeb, an information service provided by OCHA. The UNHCR refugee agency requests $1.4 billion for displaced people in Sudan’s neighbors.

Together, both plans aim to support some 17.4 million people in Sudan and the region, ReliefWeb said.

“Ten months of conflict have robbed the people of Sudan of nearly everything – their safety, their homes and their livelihoods,” it quoted Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, as saying.

The UN has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe, with 25 million — more than half Sudan’s population — in need of aid as a result of bitter fighting since April between the military and the Rapid Support Forces militia that has claimed 12,000 lives.

