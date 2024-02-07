UN appeals for $4.1 billion to help war-torn Sudan, refugees

Sudanese refugees and South Sudanese returnees travel atop a truck transporting them from the border towards the Upper Nile State town of Renk, South Sudan, 12 May 2023. Fleeing the armed conflict between the Sudanese military and the RSF (Rapid Support Forces) militia which started last 15 April, some 40 000 people have arrived into South Sudan according to the UNHCR. Most of the refugees are part of the some 800 000 South Sudanese who had fled the war in South Sudan in the first place and they are returning to a country which is barely out of conflict itself with tensions still remaining in many areas and more than 2 million internally displaced people. The scarcity of food and water and the military escalation had made the stay of most civilians impossible in Sudan. Upon arriving at Joda border crossing the refugees head to a transit area set up by the UNHCR in the small town of Renk, where various UN agencies assist them with registration, food, health check and logistics to either leave Renk which is not equipped to house a large refugee population. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

A ten-month war in Sudan between its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated the country’s infrastructure, prompted warnings of famine and displaced millions of people inside and outside the country.

Half of Sudan’s population – around 25 million people – need humanitarian assistance and protection, while more than 1.5 million people have fled to the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, according to the U.N.

In its joint appeal with the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) launched on Wednesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) called for $2.7 billion in funding to provide humanitarian aid for 14.7 million people.

The U.N. refugee agency asked for $1.4 billion to support nearly 2.7 million people in five countries neighbouring Sudan as part of the appeal.

“Ten months of conflict have robbed the people of Sudan of nearly everything: their safety, their homes and their livelihoods,” U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said. “But last year’s appeal was less than half funded. This year, we must do better and with a heightened sense of urgency.”

