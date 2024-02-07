Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 7 Feb

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 7 Feb
By Daily Maverick
07 Feb 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Africa

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Maverick Citizen

SA Navy’s underwater explosives exercises to be moved from Simon’s Town MPA after public protests
Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years
Maverick News

Zambian mining gets huge investment boost under Hichilema — $7bn in two years
Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Maverick Citizen

Western Cape health professionals make united appeal for ‘catastrophic budget cuts’ to be halted
Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry
South Africa

Worrying trends emerge for South Africa’s wine industry

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 6 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 6 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 5 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 5 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 2 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 2 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 1 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 1 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 31 Jan
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 31 Jan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options