Newsdeck

Middle East conflict

Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal

Hamas proposes 135-day Gaza truce with total Israeli withdrawal
Palestinians move along Salah Al Din road following an Israeli air strike on the Al Maghazi refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 06 February 2024. More than 27,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Reuters
07 Feb 2024
0

DOHA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hamas has proposed a ceasefire plan that would quiet the guns in Gaza for four-and-a-half months, during which all hostages would go free, Israel would withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip and an agreement would be reached on an end to the war.

The militant group’s proposal – a response to an offer sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators – comes in the biggest diplomatic push yet for an extended halt to the fighting, and was met with hope and relief in the Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate public response from Israel, which has said it will not pull its troops out of Gaza until Hamas is wiped out.

According to a draft document seen by Reuters, the Hamas counterproposal envisages three phases of a truce, lasting 45 days each. Militants would exchange remaining Israeli hostages they captured on Oct. 7 for Palestinian prisoners. The reconstruction of Gaza would begin, Israeli forces would withdraw completely, and bodies and remains would be exchanged.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived overnight in Israel after meeting the leaders of mediators Qatar and Egypt in an attempt to reach an extended truce.

A source close to the negotiations said the Hamas counterproposal did not require a guarantee of a permanent ceasefire at the outset, but that an end to the war would have to be agreed during the truce before the final hostages were freed.

According to the document, during the first 45-day phase, all Israeli women hostages, males under 19 and the elderly and sick would be released, in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails. Israel would also withdraw its troops from populated areas during the first phase.

Implementation of the second phase would not begin until the sides conclude “indirect talks over the requirements needed to end the mutual military operations and return to complete calm”.

The second phase would include the release of remaining male hostages and “the withdrawal of Israeli forces outside the borders of all areas of the Gaza Strip”.

Bodies and remains would be exchanged during the third phase. The truce would also increase the flow of food and other aid to Gaza’s desperate civilians, who are facing hunger and dire shortages of basic supplies.

“People are optimistic, at the same time they pray that this hope turns into a real agreement that will end the war,” said Yamen Hamad, a father of four, living in a U.N. school in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

“People are awaiting news of a ceasefire, they are a bit hopeful despite the continued bombardment,” he told Reuters via a messaging app.

Israel began its military offensive in Gaza after militants from Hamas-ruled Gaza killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 27,585 Palestinians have been confirmed killed in Israel’s military campaign, with thousands more feared buried under rubble. So far, the only truce lasted just a week at the end of November.

 

BLINKEN TO MEET NETANYAHU

Blinken is set to discuss the Hamas counterproposal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Wednesday.

Washington has cast the hostage and truce deal as part of plans for a wider resolution of the Middle East conflict, ultimately leading to reconciliation between Israel and Arab neighbours and the creation of a Palestinian state.

“We will be working as hard as we possibly can to try to get an agreement so that we can move forward with – not only a renewed but an expanded agreement on hostages – and all the benefits that that would bring with it,” Blinken said at a news conference in Doha late on Tuesday.

Netanyahu has rejected a Palestinian state, which Saudi Arabia, the biggest prize in Israel’s quest for acceptance from Middle East neighbours, says is a requirement of any deal to normalise relations with Israel.

The diplomatic push comes at a time of intense combat in Gaza, with Israel pushing to capture the main city in the south of the enclave, Khan Younis, and fighting also resurging in northern areas Israel claimed to have subdued months ago.

Last week, Israel said it plans to storm Rafah, the town along the border fence at Gaza’s southern edge, now crowded with more than half of Gaza’s population sheltering mainly in public buildings and makeshift tents.

Health officials in Rafah said 11 people had been killed in Israeli strikes on the town overnight, causing panic among some of the displaced people there who fear it could be the start of an Israeli assault on the area.

The Israeli military said it had killed dozens of militants in fighting over the past 24 hours. It has made similar claims throughout the fighting in Khan Younis, which could not be independently verified.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Andrew Mills and Samia Nakhoul in Doha, Pamuk Humeyra in Tel Aviv; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Africa

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Maverick News

Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Yet another poll suggests ANC will need coalition partners to form national government
Maverick News

Yet another poll suggests ANC will need coalition partners to form national government
Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April
South Africa

Transnet to open up third-party rail network access from April
Ramaphosa set to tout ANC’s successes since 1994, possibly announce SA’s election date
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to tout ANC’s successes since 1994, possibly announce SA’s election date

TOP READS IN SECTION

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will postpone duties and undergo treatment
Newsdeck

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will postpone duties and undergo treatment
I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Newsdeck

Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Newsdeck

Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Nikki Haley Requests Secret Service Protection After Threats
Newsdeck

Nikki Haley Requests Secret Service Protection After Threats

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options