Newsdeck

Newsdeck

China Proposes a $1 Billion Tanzania-Zambia Railway Revamp

China Proposes a $1 Billion Tanzania-Zambia Railway Revamp
A Kenya Railways Corporation freight train pulling shipping containers leaves the port station on the Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway line in Mombasa on 1 September 2018. China's Belt and Road Initiative aims to revive and extend trading routes connecting China with Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. (Photo: Luis Tato / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
07 Feb 2024
0

China presented a plan that would see it spend more than $1 billion to refurbish a key railway connecting Zambia’s copper heartland with the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam to the east.

Beijing’s ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui handed the proposal to Frank Tayali, the nation’s transport minister, Wednesday, saying in comments broadcast on state radio that the investment amount would be over the “coming years.”

The Tanzanian and Zambian governments decided to hand the concession to run Tazara — as the railroad is known — on a commercial basis to a Chinese state-owned company. A team from China Civil and Engineering Construction Corp. visited the two African nations to study the line ahead of submitting the proposal.

China built and financed the 1,860-kilometer (1,156 miles) railway in the 1970s, and it’s since fallen into disrepair, operating at a fraction of its design capacity. The line will compete directly with another railroad the US is backing to connect Zambia westward to the Lobito port on Angola’s Atlantic coast.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Maverick News

Markus Jooste’s ‘lover’ Berdine Odendaal loses bid to appeal blocking of suspected ill-gotten gains
Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Maverick News

Anguished families believe ICJ case shows SA has power to get two engineers released from Equatorial Guinea
Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Maverick News

Promises, promises: Following up on Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation pledges
Diplomatic tensions, supporter strife swirl ahead of critical Bafana vs Nigeria Afcon semifinal
Maverick News

Diplomatic tensions, supporter strife swirl ahead of critical Bafana vs Nigeria Afcon semifinal
Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals
Africa

Wagner has a new name tag but still plunders Africa’s minerals

TOP READS IN SECTION

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will postpone duties and undergo treatment
Newsdeck

King Charles diagnosed with cancer, will postpone duties and undergo treatment
I have a picture for you! 27 January - 2 February 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 January – 2 February 2024
Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Newsdeck

Musk Backs Lawsuit Against Disney Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing
Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Newsdeck

Qatar Says Hamas Sent ‘Positive’ Response Over Hostage Talks
Nikki Haley Requests Secret Service Protection After Threats
Newsdeck

Nikki Haley Requests Secret Service Protection After Threats

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options