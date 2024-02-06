Newsdeck

Nikki Haley Requests Secret Service Protection After Threats

Nikki Haley
By Bloomberg
06 Feb 2024
Nikki Haley has requested Secret Service protection, citing threats she has received as the last major Republican challenger to Donald Trump for the party’s presidential nomination, according to her campaign.

The campaign declined to detail the threats leading to the request, which was reported earlier Monday by the Wall Street Journal.

Granting protection to candidates is at the discretion of the secretary of Homeland Security, a decision that is made after consultation with a congressional advisory committee that includes the speaker and minority leader of the US House, the majority and minority leaders of the Senate and an additional lawmaker.

The Secret Service directed inquiries to a web page detailing the criteria to help determine whether a candidate qualifies for protection.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador, appears to meet some of the criteria for protection, having formally announced her candidacy last year and having filed appropriate documentation with the Federal Election Commission and by actively campaigning for office.

According to the web page, one of the factors includes a “threat assessment conducted by the Secret Service of general or specific threats directed towards the candidate.”

Haley has previously discussed a December “swatting” episode in which law enforcement officers responded to a fake emergency call that sent them to her home in South Carolina.

In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Haley said that she was not at home but her parents and a caregiver were present.

Earlier: GOP’s Haley Takes Fresh Jabs at Trump’s Age, Legal Challenges

“I will tell you that the last thing you want is to see multiple law enforcement officials with guns drawn, pointing at my parents and thinking that something happened,” she said. “It is an awful situation. It put the law enforcement officers in danger. It put my family in danger.”

Trump, as a former president, already receives Secret Service protection.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an independent, has said he also requested protection but had been denied. Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968 as he campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his uncle President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

