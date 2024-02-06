Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 6 Feb

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 6 Feb
By Daily Maverick
06 Feb 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Latest poll shows ANC’s rocky road to election, with coalition potholes ahead
South Africa

Latest poll shows ANC’s rocky road to election, with coalition potholes ahead
Flight of their lives — inside the mission to save the critically endangered Cape parrot
DM168

Flight of their lives — inside the mission to save the critically endangered Cape parrot
EFF in new court bid to attend Sona, now with stricter rules, amid pressure over must-have election law
Maverick News

EFF in new court bid to attend Sona, now with stricter rules, amid pressure over must-have election law
Your Toaster is Toast: The air fryer is coming for your kitchen appliances
TGIFood

Your Toaster is Toast: The air fryer is coming for your kitchen appliances
A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
Maverick News

A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 5 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 5 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 2 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 2 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 1 Feb
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 1 Feb
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 31 Jan
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 31 Jan
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 30 Jan
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 30 Jan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options