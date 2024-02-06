Sport

BATTING BLUES

India edge South Africa in thrilling Under-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal

Kwena Maphaka of South Africa appeals unsuccessfully during the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024 semifinal match between India and South Africa at Willowmoore Park on 6 February 2024 in Benoni, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
06 Feb 2024
0

South Africa missed out on an Under-19 Cricket World Cup final at home after falling to undefeated India on Tuesday.

Defending champions India edged South Africa by two wickets in an Under-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal on Tuesday. 

It was a nailbiting finish, with India’s No 9 batter Raj Limbani smashing a boundary off the second-last ball of the penultimate over to seal the win and a place in the final on Sunday against either Pakistan or Australia, who contest the other semifinal on Thursday. The final will take place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. 

South Africa did well to take the clash close after India were cruising to the 245-run target at 203 for the loss of four wickets in the 43rd over. 

The shining bowling star of the tournament, South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka — who finished with three wickets on the day — broke a record 171-run partnership between Sachin Dhas and Uday Saharan.

Dhas scored 96 and Uday 81, which was the foundation of India’s win. 

With 42 runs required and six wickets in hand, South Africa nabbed four more quick wickets at the death, but it was not enough as India found a way. 

South Africa were probably about 20 runs short in their batting innings, a shortcoming compounded by bowling 23 wides, which made restricting India exponentially more difficult. 

Kwena Maphaka of South Africa celebrates his dismissal of Sachin Dhas of India during the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024 semifinal match between India and South Africa at Willowmoore Park on 6 February 2024 in Benoni, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Sachin Dhas of India during the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024 semifinal match between India and South Africa at Willowmoore Park on 6 February 2024 in Benoni, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Batting slowly 

After being asked to bat after losing the toss, South Africa got off to the worst possible start, losing opener and their leading run scorer in the tournament, Steve Stolk, within the first five overs. No 3 David Teeger lost his wicket four overs later without scoring. 

South Africa were 55 for the loss of two wickets at the end of the powerplay, which was their worst in the tournament but also the most runs India had conceded at this stage. 

Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius continued his exceptional form in the tournament, notching up his third consecutive half-century. The hard-hitting left-hander contributed 76 runs from 102 balls, smashing three sixes and six fours. 

He was ably supported by middle-order anchor Richard Seletswane, who brought up his first 50 of the tournament. The pair put on 72 for the third wicket but struggled to rotate the strike, facing 133 deliveries. 

Seletswane struggled against the spinners, particularly in the middle overs, scoring only 25 runs off the first 75 deliveries he faced. 

He kicked on after that, finishing on 64 off 100 balls with four fours and two big slog sweep sixes. 

South Africa finished with a flourish when skipper Juan James and all-rounder Tristan Luus clubbed 24 and 23, respectively, at strike rates over 100. 

However, the 244 South Africa ended up on was not enough to thwart India’s powerful batting lineup. DM

