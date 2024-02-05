Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US defence industry would get $35-billion boon in Senate’s Ukraine, Border deal

US defence industry would get $35-billion boon in Senate’s Ukraine, Border deal
The US Capitol building in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, 23 May 2023. (Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
05 Feb 2024
0

The US defence industry stands to gain about $35-billion from a Senate compromise unveiled late Sunday that would unlock billions in military aid to Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel and allies in the Pacific. 

The measure, which totals $118.3-billion and includes new US immigration restrictions and funding, faces long odds in the House, where conservatives oppose sending more funding to Kyiv. 

But the bill would amount to a windfall for the domestic defence industry, including $5.4-billion for additional artillery, air defence munitions, counter-drone technologies, and critical munition components, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Lockheed Martin, RTX., General Dynamics, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and HII, formerly known as Huntington Ingalls Industries, are among the companies likely to gain the most business from the overall package.

The deal will help the US invest in its own defence industrial base and support American jobs producing weapons and equipment the US can send to Ukraine, a senior administration official said.

Countering China 

The legislation includes $3.3-billion to shore up the US submarine industry and help Australia acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines as part of a security pact the US struck with Australia and the UK, known as AUKUS. 

That agreement, which marks the first time since 1965 that the US has shared its highly sensitive sub technology, is intended to parry China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Senate bill also includes a $1.9-billion investment in the US industrial base to replenish US weapons provided to Taiwan; $542.2-million to meet unfunded US needs in the region; and $133-million to support the US’s ability to manufacture critical cruise missile components.  

Middle East

Israel would receive $10.6-billion in its fight against Hamas, including $4-billion for its Iron Dome and David’s Sling defensive systems, both made by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the US-based RTX. It would also receive $1.2-billion for the laser-based Iron Beam air defence system made by Rafael, an Israeli company. 

The US House is set to vote this week on a standalone $17.6-billion Israel aid package, but that measure has already drawn opposition from ultra-conservatives and defence hawks who support Ukraine. It would require Democratic votes to pass. 

The Senate bill includes $2.4-billion to support US operations in the Middle East and to cover combat expenditures for weapons to counter Iranian-backed groups who have attacked Red Sea shipping and American troops and allies stationed in Iraq and Syria. 

By comparison, the House proposal would provide $3.3-billion to fund the US’s response and $200-million for the protection of US personnel and evacuations of US citizens.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dramatic decline in electoral support of ANC clear from new national poll
Op-eds

Dramatic decline in electoral support of ANC clear from new national poll
A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
Maverick News

A question for Washington and Pretoria: Do African lives matter?
Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on - the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims
Business Maverick

Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on – the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims
Heroes rally to save patients after cable thieves plunge Eastern Cape hospital into darkness for five days
DM168

Heroes rally to save patients after cable thieves plunge Eastern Cape hospital into darkness for five days
Your Toaster is Toast: The air fryer is coming for your kitchen appliances
TGIFood

Your Toaster is Toast: The air fryer is coming for your kitchen appliances

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on - the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims
Business Maverick

Dissecting the VBS elephant six years on – the R2bn fraud, the R500m settlement and the plight of victims
Peanut butters - Eden All Natural and PnP no name - recalled after toxicity testing
Maverick News

Peanut butters – Eden All Natural and PnP no name – recalled after toxicity testing
Business organisations call on Ramaphosa to return NHI Bill to Parliament
Business Maverick

Business organisations call on Ramaphosa to return NHI Bill to Parliament
High court seals NPA’s R500m Optimum Coal forfeiture settlement deal
Business Maverick

High court seals NPA’s R500m Optimum Coal forfeiture settlement deal
Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
South Africa

Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo