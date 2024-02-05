Treasuries fall on Powell, Chinese shares decline: markets wrap

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference following the weekly Democratic caucus luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, 19 December 2023. (Photo: Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The US 10-year yield climbed around five basis points, adding to its 14 basis-point advance on Friday following stronger-than-expected payroll data. The “danger of moving too soon is that the job’s not quite done”, Powell said in an interview on CBS’s 60 minutes.

The Treasury declines rippled across Asian bond markets, weighing on government debt in Australia and New Zealand, where yields rose around 10 basis points. Chinese government bonds were an outlier, where 10-year yields fell around two basis points.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 share index dropped more than 1%, while the CSI 1000 gauge of small caps slipped almost 7%. The declines came despite a statement on Sunday from the China Securities Regulatory Commission saying it would act to prevent abnormal fluctuations, and guide more medium- and long-term funds into the market.

Benchmarks in Australia and South Korea also fell. US equity futures drifted lower after the S&P 500 Index climbed 1.1% to a new record on Friday. A strong run of performances for the US benchmark comes as February begins — historically one of the rockiest month of the year for US stocks.

Japanese equities bucked the trend by rising. Mitsui Fudosan shares jumped after the Financial Times reported Elliott Management had acquired a 2.5% stake in the business and was calling for a share buyback.

The dollar strengthened against most of its major peers. The yen edged lower to trade at around 148 per dollar.

Investor bets for a rate cut in March by the Fed tumbled Friday to around 20% from almost 40% on Thursday, as economic resilience reduces the likelihood of imminent policy easing.

Five cuts

Despite forecasts for a March cut weakening, “this market still expects five rate cuts this year”, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research wrote in a note. “Fed officials are likely to continue to push back against that notion of so much cutting.”

Oil was little changed as traders assessed the impact of US and UK strikes against Houthi targets over the weekend. The Iran-backed Houthis have vowed to respond. West Texas Intermediate was little changed, after falling 7.4% last week, its largest one-week decline since October. Gold fell slightly to trade at around $2,037 per ounce.

Former US president Donald Trump also signalled he may impose a tariff on Chinese goods of more than 60% if elected, in a fresh round of hawkish rhetoric aimed at the largest supplier of goods to the US.