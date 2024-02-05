Newsdeck

Russian elections

Putin’s anti-war challenger faces likely exclusion from election

Putin's anti-war challenger faces likely exclusion from election
Boris Nadezhdin, Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative party and deputy of the Council of Deputies of the Dolgoprudny urban district of the Moscow Region, gestures as he speaks with the press after his arrival for a procedure to submit citizens signatures for his nomination as presidential candidate to the Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, 31 January 2024. On 07 December 2023, the Federation Council adopted a resolution calling for elections for the President of the Russian Federation. The Central Election Commission decided to hold presidential elections within three days, from 15 to 17 March 2024. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
By Reuters
05 Feb 2024
MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said on Monday that a working group of Russia's Central Election Commission had found 15% of the supporters' signatures he submitted to back his election bid to be invalid.

That figure, if confirmed, is three times higher than the allowable error rate and would provide grounds for the commission to disqualify Nadezhdin from running against President Vladimir Putin in March.

The commission will make a final ruling on the matter on Wednesday, Nadezhdin’s spokesman said.

Nadezhdin said on Telegram that he would appeal to the Supreme Court if the commission refused to register him.

Nadezhdin last week presented the electoral commission with signatures from more than 100,000 supporters across Russia as part of his bid to get his name on the ballot paper.

On Friday, the commission said its initial analysis of the signatures showed some of those listed as Nadezhdin supporters were dead people.

Nobody expects Nadezhdin, 60, to win even if he is allowed to participate, given Putin’s long dominance and control of the state.

But his campaign has captured people’s attention because of his outright opposition to what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. Nadezhdin says Putin made a “fatal mistake” by launching it, and has pledged to end the conflict via negotiation.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Mark Trevelyan and Gareth Jones)

