Bond Yields Climb as Fed Sticks to Cautious Script: Markets Wrap

Traders will wade through remarks from a raft of Fed speakers this week after Jerome Powell said policymakers will likely wait beyond March to cut rates in an interview conducted Thursday with CBS’s 60 Minutes that aired Sunday evening. When addressing the risks of a commercial real estate-led banking crisis, he said “it appears to be a manageable problem.” Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Monday that officials have time to gauge incoming data before cutting borrowing costs.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty as to how quickly they cut,” said James Rossiter at TD Securities. “It’s a quiet week for data, so we’ll be watching central bankers very closely.”

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. found more mistakes with holes drilled in the fuselage of its 737 Max jet, a setback that could further slow deliveries on a critical program already restricted by regulators over quality lapses.

Caterpillar Inc. batted away concerns of a global economic slowdown, with higher fourth-quarter sales in its energy and transportation business helping the global machinery maker post profit that topped analysts’ expectations.

McDonald’s Corp.’s sales missed investor expectations in the fourth quarter as growth decelerated, hurt in part by the conflict in the Middle East.

Tyson Foods Inc. posted quarterly earnings that beat even the highest of analysts’ estimates, with improving results from its chicken, pork and prepared food businesses more than offsetting losses at its beef operation.

Snap Inc. is reducing its workforce by roughly 10% worldwide, joining the chorus of technology companies that have announced a fresh round of cuts since the start of the year.

Estée Lauder Cos. said it’s cutting as many as 3,000 positions as part of a restructuring plan to put one of the world’s largest beauty companies back on track.

Novo Nordisk A/S agreed to buy three manufacturing plants for $11 billion to help it meet surging demand for the obesity drug Wegovy and diabetes shot Ozempic.

An experimental weight-loss shot from Amgen Inc. appears to keep weight off even after patients stop taking it.

Key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday

Germany factory orders, Tuesday

UBS earnings, Tuesday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Tuesday

Fed’s Loretta Mester and Patrick Harker speak, Tuesday

Germany industrial production, Wednesday

Walt Disney earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Adriana Kugler and Tom Barkin speak, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a Senate banking committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council annual report, Thursday

Pharma CEOs speak at a Senate panel on prescription drug prices, Thursday

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

US CPI revisions, Friday

Germany CPI, Friday

President Joe Biden hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0742

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.2557

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.48 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $43,311.7

Ether rose 1% to $2,322.25

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.12%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.31%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $72.16 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,018.60 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.