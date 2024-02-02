Protesting farmers block border crossing, and more from around the world

Dutch and Belgian farmers burn a barricade as they block the border crossing at Arendonk, between the Netherlands and Belgium, 02 February 2024. The farmers demonstrate against agricultural rules that they believe are too strict and unfair competition within European borders. EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR
Some farmers’ tractors block the streets near the European Parliament during the Belgian Farmers’ Protest on February 01, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. Farmers and agricultural workers protested in several parts of Belgium through roadblocks, similar to their European counterparts where farmers protest against their governments for declining income, over regulation and unfair and unequal competition from other countries. The European Commission has launched a “strategic dialogue” with the sector in crisis in an attempt to put an end to the increasingly marked opposition between agriculture and environmental regulations. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
A destroyed liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker truck, damaged by fire following an explosion, in the Embakasi district of Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A vehicle loaded with gas exploded burning homes and warehouses in Kenya’s capital early Friday. Photographer: Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A resident with burns caused by an explosion walks down a street in the Embakasi district of Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A vehicle loaded with gas exploded burning homes and warehouses in Kenya’s capital early Friday. Photographer: Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A resident walks through the debris of a store, destroyed following an explosion in the Embakasi district of Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. A vehicle loaded with gas exploded burning homes and warehouses in Kenya’s capital early Friday. Photographer: Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A car sits fully submerged in water after rain from an atmospheric river storm hit hours earlier in Long Beach, California, USA, 01 February 2024. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory early 01 February morning for a large part of Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County. This storm is the first of back-to-back, major atmospheric river storms, with the second expected to hit southern California on 04 February. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, 02 February 2024. Thunberg has pleaded not guilty to a public order offense charge at a London protest. The campaigner was arrested on 17 October 2023 while protesting outside the Energy Intelligence Forum. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Climate protesters hold placards as they demonstrate after the arrival of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at Westminster Magistrates Court on February 2, 2024 in London, England. The 21-year-old climate activist was arrested near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17, 2023, whilst protesting against the Energy Intelligence Forum taking place inside. She is facing a public order offence for failure to comply with police conditions. On Thursday, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that she received a final warning from two Metropolitan Police officers, but had allegedly declined to relocate to the designated protest area before being detained for staying put. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Pro-Palestinian activists hold a rally at Union Station on February 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. The group of activists held several protests around the city in an attempt to shut down the morning commute as they called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
An ill Rohingya refugee is carried by others on the beach in Kuala Parek, East Aceh, Indonesia, 02 February 2024. A wooden boat carrying 137 refugees landed on a beach at Kuala Parek in East Aceh on 01 February 2024. UNHCR data states that more than 1500 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Aceh since November 2023 in several waves of voyages, headed to Indonesia and Malaysia. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK
Mez Tara, Sylvia Rhone, Tyla, Ezekiel Lewis and Rick Sackheim pose during the Epic Records celebration for Grammy-nominated artist Tyla with Platinum Plaque certifications at Westlake Recording Studio on January 31, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Epic Records)
Nina Brown and Eva Morris of New Zealand compete in the Artistic Swimming Women’s Duet Technical preliminaries at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, 02 February 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
(L-R) Maya Erskine and Donald Glover attend Amazon Prime’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” New York Premiere at The Weylin on January 31, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal lands by helicopter during his presentation as a new Colo Colo player at Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile, 01 February 2024. The Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal hopes that ‘the ANFP begins to do things well’ in the face of a possible strike by the Chilean professional soccer players’ union (Sifup) for the decision to allow six foreigners on the field. EPA-EFE/Javier Martin
The stained Fountain of the Four Lions after two activists smeared paint on it, in Rome, Italy 01 February 2024. Two animal rights activists threw red, orange and yellow paint on the iconic fountain in Rome’s central Piazza del Popolo, as part of a campaign to end the use of animals in circuses. EPA-EFE/Fabio Frustaci
Muslim devotees attend Friday noon prayers during the Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims in the world, in Tongi Township, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 02 February 2024. Numerous devotees from all over the world are attending the annual three-day Islamic congregation, from 2 to 4 February on the banks of the Turag River. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
African farm laborers harvest Sauvignon Blanc grapes shortly before dawn on the historic Klein Constantia Wine Estate January 31, 2024 on the upper slopes of the Constantiaberg Mountains near Cape Town in South Africa’s Western Province. The country celebrates this week the 365th anniversary of winemaking in the region, documented by Jan van Riebeeck, the Commander of the Cape Colony, in his diary entry of February 2, 1659 which reads: “Today, praise be to God, wine was made for the first time from Cape grapes”. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)
Staff members pose for the media as they pretend to tend to flowers during a staged photocall to launch the ‘Kew Orchid Festival: Madagascar’ display at Kew Gardens on February 1, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales Conservatory showcases meticulously crafted horticultural displays portraying Madagascar’s beauty and biodiversity, featuring lemurs, chameleons, and the elusive aye-aye, culminating in a breathtaking glasshouse pond filled with orchids and bromeliads. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
An orchid is pictured during a photocall to launch the ‘Kew Orchid Festival: Madagascar’ display at Kew Gardens on February 1, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales Conservatory showcases meticulously crafted horticultural displays portraying Madagascar’s beauty and biodiversity, featuring lemurs, chameleons, and the elusive aye-aye, culminating in a breathtaking glasshouse pond filled with orchids and bromeliads. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images). DM
