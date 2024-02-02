Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Hostages rescued, armed man detained at P&G factory in Turkey

Hostages rescued, armed man detained at P&G factory in Turkey
epa11118983 Turkish police secure the area near the Procter & Gamble plant after a gunman took a number of people hostage in Gebze district of Kocaeli, Turkey, 01 February 2024. A gunman stormed the Procter & Gamble factory taking people hostage. Gebze District Governor Mehmet Ali Ozyigit said that the suspect was captured by the Police after 8 hours and the 7 people taken hostage were freed and in good condition. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
By Reuters
02 Feb 2024
0

ANKARA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Police detained an armed man who took staff hostage at a Procter & Gamble PG.N factory in northwestern Turkey on Thursday and rescued seven hostages, ending a protest against Israel's military campaign in Gaza, the local governor's office said.

The Kocaeli governor’s office said that the hostages were unharmed, adding that the operation to rescue them was launched after negotiations with the hostage-taker failed.

“Our security forces intervened and neutralised the suspect,” the statement said, adding that he was an employee of the factory who “wanted to draw attention to the ongoing occupation in Gaza.”

The hostage-taker entered the factory in Gebze industrial zone in Kocaeli province around 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), the Demiroren news agency said earlier, adding that police had then rushed to the scene and sought to persuade him to give himself up.

The hostages were six men and a woman, media reports had said.

A photo released by local media earlier showed a man inside the factory whose face was covered with a Palestinian scarf and who was wearing what looked possibly like an explosive device.

Another photo from the scene showed the man holding a gun in one hand and making a ‘V’ sign with his other hand in front of a wall on which Turkish and Palestinian flags were painted with a script that reads: “Gates will open. Either coffin rest or death for Gaza.”

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Daren Butler; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Nick Macfie, Hugh Lawson and Sonali Paul)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Blow to Wild Coast tourism as iconic hotel shuts its doors – thanks to pandemic and unusable roads
South Africa

Blow to Wild Coast tourism as iconic hotel shuts its doors – thanks to pandemic and unusable roads
High court seals NPA’s R500m Optimum Coal forfeiture settlement deal
Maverick News

High court seals NPA’s R500m Optimum Coal forfeiture settlement deal
Pandor says Israel is ignoring the ICJ order to stop killings in Gaza
Maverick News

Pandor says Israel is ignoring the ICJ order to stop killings in Gaza
Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River — weevils could be the solution
Maverick News

Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River — weevils could be the solution
Gupta-linked Optimum mine deal shows just how weak the NPA is
Maverick News

Gupta-linked Optimum mine deal shows just how weak the NPA is

TOP READS IN SECTION

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
Newsdeck

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
State Dept says US actively pursuing the creation of a Palestinian state
Newsdeck

State Dept says US actively pursuing the creation of a Palestinian state
Greta Thunberg arrives at London court for oil protest trial
Newsdeck

Greta Thunberg arrives at London court for oil protest trial
Boeing Sees Critical Fix for Smallest 737 Max Within Nine Months
Newsdeck

Boeing Sees Critical Fix for Smallest 737 Max Within Nine Months
Ukraine Tells Allies Troops Are Outgunned Three-to-One by Russia
Newsdeck

Ukraine Tells Allies Troops Are Outgunned Three-to-One by Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider