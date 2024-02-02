Joy in Motion – Imibala Ballet School students rehearse ahead of gala

Children from the Imibala Ballet School rehearsing ahead of their performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. The Imibala Trust, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Tracy-Lee Koopman, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Practicing. The Imibala Trust, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Violet Jenneke, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Andrea Van Rheede, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Jazmine Moerat, 9, Rohan Smith, 11, and Violet Jenneke, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Alestine Jonkers, 14, and Quintus-Craig Longbooi, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Jazmine Moerat, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Violet Jenneke, 9, Rohan Smith, 11, and Jazmine Moerat, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Chelsea-Leigh Ward, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Rohan Smith, 11, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Temikah Habelgaarn, 11, with ballet instructor, Marge Lockyer, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Temikah Habelgaarn, 11, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Andrea Van Rheede, 14, and Alestine Jonkers, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Erin-Lee Hartnick, 11, Alestine Jonkers, 14, and Andrea Van Rheede, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
Andrea Van Rheede, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
The Imibala Summer Gala is an annual charity event that seeks to raise funds for the organisation to continue their work of enabling positive futures for children from disadvantaged backgrounds living in the Helderberg region.
