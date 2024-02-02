Maverick Life

Joy in Motion – Imibala Ballet School students rehearse ahead of gala

Jazmine Moerat, 9, and Violet Jenneke, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Feb 2024
The Imibala Ballet programme focuses on classical ballet, but students – who are as young as nine and up to 14 years old – can also learn modern dance, Latin America and hip hop. The program provides a holistic learning experience that encourages play and creative forms of self-expression. Ahead of the second annual Imibala Summer Gala, which will be held on 8 February, some of the students who will present an original choreography on the night came together.

Children from the Imibala Ballet School rehearsing ahead of their performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. The Imibala Trust, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Tracy-Lee Koopman, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Children from the Imibala Ballet School rehearsing ahead of their performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. The Imibala Trust, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Practicing. The Imibala Trust, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Children from the Imibala Ballet School rehearsing ahead of their performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. The Imibala Trust, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Violet Jenneke, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Andrea Van Rheede, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Children from the Imibala Ballet School rehearsing with ballet instructor Marge Lockyer, ahead of their performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. The Imibala Trust, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Jazmine Moerat, 9, Rohan Smith, 11, and Violet Jenneke, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Alestine Jonkers, 14, and Quintus-Craig Longbooi, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Jazmine Moerat, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Violet Jenneke, 9, Rohan Smith, 11, and Jazmine Moerat, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Violet Jenneke, 9, Rohan Smith, 11, and Jazmine Moerat, 9, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Chelsea-Leigh Ward, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Rohan Smith, 11, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Temikah Habelgaarn, 11, with ballet instructor, Marge Lockyer, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Temikah Habelgaarn, 11, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Andrea Van Rheede, 14, and Alestine Jonkers, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Erin-Lee Hartnick, 11, Alestine Jonkers, 14, and Andrea Van Rheede, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Andrea Van Rheede, 14, practising for the Imibala Ballet School performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. Imibala Ballet Studio, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Children from the Imibala Ballet School rehearsing ahead of their performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. The Imibala Trust, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter

Children from the Imibala Ballet School rehearsing ahead of their performance at the 2024 Imibala Summer Gala. The Imibala Trust, Somerset West, South Africa, 25 January 2024. Photographer: Karen Winter DM

The Imibala Summer Gala is an annual charity event that seeks to raise funds for the organisation to continue their work of enabling positive futures for children from disadvantaged backgrounds living in the Helderberg region. 

