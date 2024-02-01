Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Northern Ireland to restore government after UK parliament approves deal

Northern Ireland to restore government after UK parliament approves deal
epa09928382 Sinn Fein Volunteers get a canvassing car ready on the Glen Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 05 May 2022. Polling stations across Northern Ireland are open for voting for the 2022 Assembly Election. EPA-EFE/MARK MARLOW
By Reuters
01 Feb 2024
0

LONDON/BELFAST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland is set to elect a government on Saturday for the first time in two years after the British parliament agreed to revamp post-Brexit trade rules to break a political stalemate.

  • House of Commons backs deal without formal vote
  • DUP requests sitting of Northern Ireland parliament
  • Local government set to be elected on Saturday
  • Region without government for almost two years

By Andrew MacAskill and Amanda Ferguson

In a historic first, Irish nationalists Sinn Fein are set to take the First Minister role after securing the most seats in the British region’s 2022 election.

Northern Ireland has been without devolved government since the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out in protest over the post-Brexit trade rules, which it said created barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom and undermined Northern Ireland’s place in it.

The deal represents a political win for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who managed a breakthrough that eluded his predecessor Boris Johnson, and helps draw a line under years of wrangling over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

It also follows lobbying from U.S. President Joe Biden, who visited Northern Ireland last year.

“I am delighted that the Democratic Unionist Party have taken this next step,” Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said in a statement.

Britain’s parliament on Thursday approved without formal votes a revamp of rules governing Northern Ireland trade that were negotiated between the British government and the DUP.

The measures include eliminating any physical checks when goods move within the so-called UK internal market system and that more than 80% of all goods from Britain to Northern Ireland would not face checks.

Shortly after the vote, the DUP formally requested a sitting of Northern Ireland’s parliament in order to form a power-sharing government, a key part of a 1998 peace deal that ended decades of sectarian and political violence between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland, pro-British unionists and the British Army.

“Following the passage of very important legislation … I have this afternoon written to the Speaker of the Assembly to indicate that there now exists a basis upon which the Northern Ireland Assembly can meet … and fill the offices of First and Deputy First Ministers and Executive Ministers,” party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said in a statement.

Donaldson said he would meet with the leaders of the other main political parties on Friday to discuss the new power-sharing government. His party is set to take the Deputy First Minister role, which has the same power as First Minister.

The breakthrough came after the government shut-down in recent weeks triggered mass strikes by public sector workers seeking delayed pay increases.

Opposition to the deal has been limited, with some criticism within the DUP and fierce opposition by their smaller rival, Traditional Unionist Voice.

Irish nationalists the SDLP said they opposed the deal as it played down the role of the Republic of Ireland in Northern Ireland’s economy.

(Reporting by William James and Andrew MacAskill; Additional reporting by Amanda Ferguson in Belfast; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River — weevils could be the solution
Maverick News

Rapid water lettuce spread threatens Vaal River — weevils could be the solution
Pandor says Israel is ignoring the ICJ order to stop killings in Gaza
Maverick News

Pandor says Israel is ignoring the ICJ order to stop killings in Gaza
Maties must root out toxic and exclusionary culture exposed at Wilgenhof, but is it brave enough?
Op-eds

Maties must root out toxic and exclusionary culture exposed at Wilgenhof, but is it brave enough?
Clamour over ‘unfair’ Unisa student suspensions amid cheating charges
Maverick Citizen

Clamour over ‘unfair’ Unisa student suspensions amid cheating charges
DMRE announces preferred mining cadastre provider – the main partner is first class
Maverick News

DMRE announces preferred mining cadastre provider – the main partner is first class

TOP READS IN SECTION

Judge voids Elon Musk's 'unfathomable' $56 billion Tesla pay package
Newsdeck

Judge voids Elon Musk's 'unfathomable' $56 billion Tesla pay package
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
Newsdeck

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 January 2024
State Dept says US actively pursuing the creation of a Palestinian state
Newsdeck

State Dept says US actively pursuing the creation of a Palestinian state
Two killed in blast claimed by Islamic State in Pakistan's Balochistan region
Newsdeck

Two killed in blast claimed by Islamic State in Pakistan's Balochistan region

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options