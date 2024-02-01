Newsdeck

Climate activism

Greta Thunberg arrives at London court for oil protest trial

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, 01 February 2024. Thunberg has pleaded not guilty to a public order offence charge at a London protest. The campaigner was arrested on 17 October 2023 whilst protesting outside the Energy Intelligence Forum. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
By Reuters
01 Feb 2024
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived at a London court on Thursday to face trial on a public order offence over a protest outside an oil and gas conference last year.

Thunberg, who became a prominent campaigner worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, was arrested in October after protesting outside a London hotel where the Energy Intelligence Forum was hosting industry leaders.

The 21-year-old is one of five people listed to stand trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. All five, aged between 19 and 59, have pleaded not guilty to a single offence under the Public Order Act for allegedly failing to move when asked to by police.

A smiling Thunberg made her way through photographers and police officers to chants of “climate protest is not a crime” by environmental activists who were stood outside the court.

The trial will be conducted by a judge without a jury and is expected to take at least two days. If convicted, they would face a maximum fine of 2,500 pounds.

Environmental protesters, including from Greenpeace, had said they would demonstrate outside the court in solidarity with the defendants.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Kate Holton)

