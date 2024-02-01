Business Maverick

China stocks advance on upbeat policy comments: markets wrap

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
By Bloomberg
01 Feb 2024
China stocks rallied on an official’s comments about fiscal support, while shares in other Asian markets fell after disappointing US earnings reports and Federal Reserve pushback on interest-rate-cut expectations.

China’s CSI 300 swung to gains after a four-day slump, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced after a two-day decline. China will appropriately increase investment funded by the central budget, focus on technology and chips, and will maintain the necessary magnitude of fiscal spending, Wang Dongwei, the Vice Finance Minister, said at a briefing on Thursday.

Shares in Australia and Japan slipped after the S&P 500 fell 1.6%, the most since September. Contracts for US equities edged higher after Big Tech stalwarts like Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. led losses on Wall Street on Wednesday. 

Speaking after the Fed decision, chair Jerome Powell said he doesn’t think it’s likely the central bank will ease policy in March. In a sign that officials are not in a hurry to lower rates, the central bank also said it “does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%”. 

“Interest rates took the elevator going up — but are going to take the stairs coming down,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate Inc. “The Federal Reserve is getting closer to the first interest rate cut, but we’re not there yet.”

Treasuries held most of their gains in Asian trading. The yield on the 10-year note fell 12 basis points in the previous session after fresh concerns about regional lenders added to economic worries following New York Community Bancorp’s surprise loss. A gauge of dollar strength edged lower, while the yen led gains among its G10peers.

“Given the mismatch in expectations vs the Fed, markets might be in line for a short-term wobble over the first quarter,” Raf Choudhury, Investment Director of Multi-Asset at abrdn, said in a note.

A separate report from the ADP Research Institute showed companies added a smaller-than-expected 107,000 jobs in January, and worker pay growth slowed.

The market has been too quick to dismiss the threat posed by inflation after a “miraculous” decline toward central bank targets, said Greg Peters at PGIM Fixed Income. He’s worried that the hardest part of the fight against inflation is still ahead, implying more market volatility and a potential wake-up call for bondholders betting on deep interest-rate cuts this year.  

January barometer

Despite Wednesday’s losses, the S&P 500 and a gauge of global stocks advanced a third straight month last month.

As goes January, so goes the year. That’s the theory of a phenomenon known as the “January Barometer” — Wall Street folklore positing that if stocks rise in that month, they’ll be poised to finish the year higher, and vice versa. Since 1938, the Barometer has been right about 74% of the time, with the next 11 months higher 67% of the time, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.

In commodities, oil was mostly unchanged in Asia trading but capped its first monthly gain since September amid tensions in the Middle East. Gold advanced for a fourth consecutive day.

