Newsdeck

TikTok

Universal Music, TikTok fail to reach new licensing agreement

Universal Music, TikTok fail to reach new licensing agreement
The TikTok logo is displayed on a phone in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 May 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN)
By Reuters
31 Jan 2024
0

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group (UMG) UMG.AS will cease licensing its content to TikTok and TikTok Music services, as the music label said on Tuesday that its agreement with the social media platform has not been renewed.

UMG has been pressing TikTok for appropriate artist and songwriter compensations in their contract renewal discussions, among other things, it said in a letter addressed to its artist and songwriter community.

If UMG fails to reach an agreement with TikTok, all of its songs will be removed from the service once the deal expires on Wednesday, a UMG spokesperson said.

In its letter, UMG accused TikTok of “trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music.”

UMG said TikTok proposed paying artists and songwriters at a rate that is a “fraction of the rate” that similarly situated major social platforms pay.

Tiktok, in a statement to Reuters, referred to UMG’s narrative as “false” and said UMG’s actions were not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans.

TikTok accounts for only about 1% of UMG’s total revenue, the music label said.

The company had reached a deal with social media platform TikTok in February 2021, which allowed users on the app to be able to incorporate clips from UMG’s music catalog on their videos.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Lest we forget — Zuma and his little helpers took South Africa on the path of destruction
South Africa

Lest we forget — Zuma and his little helpers took South Africa on the path of destruction
‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
Maverick News

‘Almost apocalyptic’ — Pringle Bay evacuated after another Western Cape inferno
Clamour over ‘unfair’ Unisa student suspensions amid cheating charges
South Africa

Clamour over ‘unfair’ Unisa student suspensions amid cheating charges
Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Maverick News

Ramaphosa warns of ‘fightback’ and ‘regime change agenda’ after ICJ ruling
Outcry after KPMG signs ‘confidential’ settlement with VBS Mutual Bank liquidators
Business Maverick

Outcry after KPMG signs ‘confidential’ settlement with VBS Mutual Bank liquidators

TOP READS IN SECTION

Judge voids Elon Musk's 'unfathomable' $56 billion Tesla pay package
Newsdeck

Judge voids Elon Musk's 'unfathomable' $56 billion Tesla pay package
Israel Says Up to 10% of UN Agency’s Gaza Staff Were in Militant Groups
Newsdeck

Israel Says Up to 10% of UN Agency’s Gaza Staff Were in Militant Groups
Ex-IRS Contractor Who Leaked Trump, Griffin Tax Data Gets Five Years in Prison
Newsdeck

Ex-IRS Contractor Who Leaked Trump, Griffin Tax Data Gets Five Years in Prison
Elon Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in first human
Newsdeck

Elon Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in first human
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 January 2024

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options