Meta, X, TikTok CEOs Face US Senate About Protecting Kids Online

Congress has been under pressure to respond to mounting criticism of the spread of child sexual abuse material online and the tech companies’ failure to protect children from predators. They’ll also grill the executives on the effect social media use has on young people’s mental health.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, is holding the hearing to generate momentum for the committee’s legislation targeting online child sexual exploitation. The highly anticipated event kicked off with reporters, industry officials, and youth online safety advocates sitting in a packed Capitol Hill hearing room.

Durbin opened the session by playing a video of victims of online child sexual exploitation sharing their stories, blaming social media companies for failing to protect them and urging Congress to take action.

“I was sexually exploited on Facebook,” said one victim. “I was sexually exploited on Instagram,” another said in the video.

Durbin didn’t mince words, saying “Discord has been used to groom, abduct, and abuse children. Meta’s Instagram helped connect and promote a network of pedophiles, Snapchat’s disappearing messages have been coopted by criminals who financially sextort young victims.

“Their design choices, their failures to adequately invest in trust and safety, and their constant pursuit of engagement and profit over basic safety have all put our kids and grandkids at risk,” Durbin said in his opening remarks.

Lawmakers have examined children’s online safety in previous hearings, but Wednesday marks the first time Congress convened the executives to discuss the matter as part of a broader effort to move legislation forward.

Durbin acknowledged Wednesday Congress’s responsibility, which has repeatedly failed to set regulations on social media companies over the years.

Accusations have been growing that the companies knowingly allowed underage users on their sites and ignored concerns their products could be harmful to teens’ mental health. TikTok and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, are facing lawsuits in California that claim the companies were negligent and ignored the potential harms their platforms created for teens.

Zuckerberg, no stranger to the congressional hot seat, pledged that Meta will work with lawmakers, parents, and other tech companies to make those platforms safer for teenagers. Meta has faced significant pushback over the years for its child safety practices and Zuckerberg explained on Wednesday the many tools that Meta has rolled out to protect young people, including parental controls that set time limits on app usage, notifications to review privacy settings, and restrictions on interactions with adults.

He’ll also have to answer questions about the fact that he rejected requests from his top leadership in 2021 to expand teams overseeing child safety and well-being, according to documents and emails released by Congress ahead of the hearing. The company emails were given to the committee in response to a letter sent by lawmakers to Meta that asked for documents related to the company’s research on the mental and physical health harms associated with its products. In the hearing, Zuckerberg said Meta spent $5 billion last year on trust and safety.

Earlier: Tech CEOs Brace for Senate Scrutiny on Children’s Safety

Unlike Zuckerberg, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, Snap’s Evan Spiegel and Jason Citron of Discord have never testified before Wednesday. Each of their companies has been under fire over reports of child sexual abuse material on their platforms, and the executives plan to discuss their methods to detect and remove such content.

TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance Ltd. of China, has also faced backlash over children’s safety and CEO Shou Chew plans to defend his company’s practices to protect young users. He last appeared before a House committee nearly a year ago. As part of Chew’s testimony, TikTok will pledge to spend $2 billion this year on trust and safety globally, as the popular video service crosses 170 million monthly active users in the US.

President Joe Biden, tech industry whistleblowers, parents, and teenagers themselves have repeatedly called on Congress to improve safety online as evidence suggests social media use could be worsening youngsters’ mental health. Yet legislative proposals have languished as tech and digital rights groups lobby against them, characterizing many of the measures as ineffective and dangerous for user privacy and safety.

“Why has it taken so long? Because Big Tech companies have an army of lobbyists and lawyers who have fought us every step of the way,” Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican on the committee, said ahead of the hearing.

Blackburn, along with Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, has championed a bill that would create legal requirements for tech companies to keep children safe from content that promotes violence, sexual exploitation, substance abuse, and eating disorders.