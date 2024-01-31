European Stocks Touch New Two-Year High as Investors Await Fed

Holcim Ltd. shares jumped after the Swiss building-materials announced that it intends to spin out its North America operations into a separate US-listed entity. In other notable moves, Royal Philips NV fell after the Dutch company said it was suspending sales of sleep apnea devices and ventilators in the US, while Ryanair Holdings Plc ended the day 4% higher after falling in earlier trading.

European equity markets are hovering at their highest level since January 2022 and have gained more than 1% year-to-date. The Euro Stoxx 50 index also at its highest since 2001, with the latest leg of the surge powered by blowout earnings from luxury behemoth LVMH and the region’s two biggest tech stocks, ASML and SAP.

“I would expect a little bit of digestion from the big move up on Friday but I haven’t seen anything over the weekend to scare investors off so I’m sticking to a positive bias.”, Harry Heneage, a sales trader at Kepler Cheuvreux’s KCx in London.

“It will be a very busy week with many possible market catalysts”, Heneage added, pointing out to a flurry of key US earnings including Microsoft and Meta as well as the meetings of the Fed and the Bank of England.

