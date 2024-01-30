Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Treasuries steady after rally, China woes in focus: markets wrap

Treasuries steady after rally, China woes in focus: markets wrap
Signage at the China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong, China, on 21 March 2022. (Photo: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
30 Jan 2024
0

Treasuries steadied after rebounding in the previous session following a reduction in this quarter’s US borrowing levels. Weakness in Chinese equities weighed on regional sentiment.

Yields fell on Monday after the cut in the quarterly borrowing estimate by the US Treasury eased concerns about the flood of debt being issued to cover the federal deficit. Futures contracts on US equities were mostly unchanged after Wall Street climbed to fresh records.

Hong Kong and mainland China shares fell at the open, paring gains earlier seen in MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific equity gauge. Sentiment was clouded by the looming impact of China Evergrande Group’s liquidation order with its stocks remaining on suspension amid ongoing concern about the nation’s struggling economy.

Mounting expectations for more policy easing in China drove the benchmark government bond yield to fall to its lowest in nearly 22 years.

Meanwhile, shares were higher in Japan and South Korea. Australian stocks pared gains, but remained on track to close at a record high.

The dollar traded lower, underperforming against most of its G10 peers. The New Zealand dollar extended its advance against the greenback following comments from Paul Conway, chief economist at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, and the cut in US’ borrowing levels.

Oil was steady as the market waited for a US response to the deadly attack on American troops in Jordan, which could risk an escalation of tensions in a region key to global crude production.

In the US, the next few days will be crucial to determine whether stock valuations — particularly those of mega cap US technology companies — are sustainable given that investors are pricing in significant earnings growth expectations in anticipation of rate cuts coming sooner than Fed officials project, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.

This week marks the busiest this season for US earnings as well, with results from Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. As most of the megacaps remain in record territory, there are concerns that investors are overexposed to just a handful of stocks, which could open the door for some pain if quarterly results underwhelm.

“This week could be key,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “If the market is going to sustain its latest breakout, it may need to avoid earnings disappointments from this week’s big-tech lineup, get encouraging news from the Fed on interest rates, and see jobs numbers that are solid, but not too hot.”

Investors are also on the lookout for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and a raft of data from consumer confidence to jobs. Going into this week’s two-day Fed policy meeting, investors are assigning roughly even odds to the prospect that the central bank will start lowering borrowing costs at its next decision in March.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
Maverick News

ANC NEC suspends ex-president Jacob Zuma over MK party support
The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
Maverick Life

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
South Africa

Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
SA Human Rights Commission finds violent July 2021 riots stoked by agitators, not poverty
Maverick News

SA Human Rights Commission finds violent July 2021 riots stoked by agitators, not poverty
‘Something’s got to give’ on poverty and inequality, says DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas
Maverick News

‘Something’s got to give’ on poverty and inequality, says DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas

TOP READS IN SECTION

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
South Africa

Another Transnet executive falls — this time, the head of ports infrastructure
A tiny green shoot emerges, with SA set to buck global trend of decelerating growth
DM168

A tiny green shoot emerges, with SA set to buck global trend of decelerating growth
After the Bell: The sad and untimely death of ESG investing
South Africa

After the Bell: The sad and untimely death of ESG investing
Second Survé company suing Ramaphosa and government for R50bn in damages
Business Maverick

Second Survé company suing Ramaphosa and government for R50bn in damages

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options