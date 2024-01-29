US Weighs Response to Deadly Drone Attack as Iran Denies Role

Biden is “working through” options, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told NBC on Monday, reiterating that the US doesn’t want a “wider war” with Iran.

On Sunday, the president didn’t directly blame Tehran, but said the attack “was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”

“We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” he said.

Iran said any suggestion it was responsible was “baseless” and insisted the groups its allied to act independently.

How Iran-Backed Groups Are Widening Mideast Conflict: QuickTake

“Resistance groups in the region do not take orders from the Islamic Republic,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. He was referring to what’s often called the “axis of resistance” — a network of militias in territories from Yemen to Iraq and Gaza that are supported by Tehran and share its opposition to the US and Israel.

Oil initially rose 1.5% on Monday, with Brent climbing above $84 a barrel, though it later reversed those gains. Iran’s currency, the rial, fell to its weakest level on the black market since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to Bonbast.com, a website that tracks the exchange rate.

US Response

Washington’s response will be stronger than its most recent retaliations against Iranian proxies, according to a person familiar with the US position, underlining the risks of further escalation in a conflict that’s already spread from Gaza across the Middle East.

The US Must Strike Back at Iran. Here’s How: James Stavridis

Some American lawmakers, including Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, are urging Biden to strike Iranian territory.

“Hit Iran now,” Graham, who’s long been hawkish on Iran, said. “Hit them hard.”

Play Video

The challenge for Biden is how to retaliate without raising oil prices and without getting drawn further into the conflict – and especially into a direct confrontation with Iran – in an election year.

Higher crude prices would likely sting American consumers by pushing up the cost of gasoline, a politically sensitive topic.

The US has become increasingly embroiled in the Middle East since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel. It sent more naval and air forces to the region to support the Israelis and deter attacks on them from the likes of Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon. This month, it’s launched several missiles on Yemen to try to stop assaults on commercial and military ships by the Houthis, who, like Hamas, are backed by Iran.

Biden Comes Under Pressure to Hit Iran Hard: Mideast Briefing

“The US faces bad options only,” said Firas Modad, head of Modad Geopolitics, a risk-advisory firm. Biden’s under “immense pressure” to respond to the deaths in Jordan but a direct conflict with Iran would likely result in higher energy prices and significant casualties, he said.

Less Provocative

The US hasn’t struck Iran’s territory for decades and it may opt for a less provocative move such as hitting Iranian targets abroad or those of its proxies in countries such as Syria or Iraq.

In 2020, under then-President Donald Trump, the US assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, saying he was responsible for planning attacks on Americans through Tehran’s proxies. Iran responded by striking US bases in Iraq, injuring many troops but not killing any. Tensions between Washington and Tehran eased after that.

“The US will retaliate — that much is clear,” said Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist for Bloomberg Economics. “The question is whether Iran will absorb the hit, or react to the retaliation. At stake is higher oil prices and a potential global recession.”

Tehran has repeatedly said it doesn’t want the Israel-Hamas conflict to spread, though it’s warned of that happening as long as fighting in Gaza continues. Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US, is part of the axis of resistance and Iran has said the blame for any regional escalation lies with Israel and the US.

Iran won’t interfere with how the groups it backs choose to support Palestinians in Gaza or defend themselves, the Foreign Ministry said.

Iran’s ‘Crown Jewel’ Has Much to Lose From Total War With Israel

Tehran faces its own balancing act. It openly supports militias across the region like Hezbollah and the Houthis, who’ve roiled the shipping world with their attacks in the Red Sea. But it has always rejected the idea that these proxies act under its command and it is wary of escalating tensions with the US to the point of triggering a direct conflict.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group aligned with Iran, said on Sunday it used drones to target four bases including Al-Tanf in Syria, which houses US troops. It did not say it had attacked Tower 22 in Jordan, which is where the deaths over the weekend took place.

Tower 22 is a garrison in north-east Jordan — a key ally of the US in the Middle East — and close to the borders of Iraq and Syria. It has about 350 American troops and serves as a supply hub for the nearby Al-Tanf.

The Biden Administration can take out all the Iranian proxies they like, but it will not deter Iranian aggression. I am calling on the Biden Administration to strike targets of significance inside Iran, not only as reprisal for the killing of our forces, but as deterrence against… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 28, 2024

IRI is one of several groups that have repeatedly targeted US forces since Oct. 7. The US has retaliated with its own missile strikes in Iraq and Syria.

Those have so far failed to deter the militias. Still, a counterstrike on Iran itself risks provoking more aggressive action from the country and its affiliated groups and may even cause Tehran to accelerate its nuclear enrichment, said Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the Washington-based International Crisis Group.

The US has tried unsuccessfully for years to halt Iran’s nuclear program. Washington fears it plans to build an atomic bomb, something the Islamic Republic has always denied.

“The Biden administration has a difficult needle to thread as it seeks to bloody Iran’s nose without touching it,” said Vaez.