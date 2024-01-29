Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK government to ban disposable vapes to prevent use by children

UK government to ban disposable vapes to prevent use by children
Young people use single-use vaping products in London, Britain, 30 May 2023. The UK government has announced it is cracking down on retailers providing free vape samples to children. The government's new proposals include rules on fines for shops selling illicit vapes to children under 18-years-old. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
By Reuters
29 Jan 2024
0

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce plans on Monday to ban the sale of disposable vapes to prevent their use by children, and reiterate the government's intention to introduce a law preventing younger generations from buying tobacco.

Under the new powers, there would be restrictions on vape flavours, a requirement for plain packaging, and changes to how vapes, or e-cigarettes, are displayed to make them less attractive to children.

“Alongside our commitment to stop children who turn 15 this year or younger from ever legally being sold cigarettes, these changes will leave a lasting legacy by protecting our children’s health for the long term,” Sunak said in a statement.

Smoking is Britain’s biggest preventable killer, causing one out of four cancer-related deaths, or some 80,000 a year, the government says. In October, Sunak announced plans to pass a law which would mean that anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, would be unable to buy tobacco in their lifetime.

While vapes are seen as key to helping people quit smoking, there has been concern they could be driving nicotine addiction among young people, with 9% of 11- to 15-year-olds now using them, the government said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in December all vape flavours should be banned.

However, industry groups and the UK Vaping Industry Association argue that vapes pose significantly lower health risks than tobacco, and flavours were key in encouraging smokers to switch.

“I have an obligation to do what I think is the right thing for our country in the long term,” Sunak said.

“That is why I am taking bold action to ban disposable vapes – which have driven the rise in youth vaping – and bring forward new powers to restrict vape flavours, introduce plain packaging and change how vapes are displayed in shops.”

The government says that along with the health benefits, the ban on disposable vapes would help the environment, with five million thrown away each week.

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Bernadette Baum)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Maverick News

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
‘We want water in our taps’ — Durban residents vent their ire at top eThekwini officials
Maverick News

‘We want water in our taps’ — Durban residents vent their ire at top eThekwini officials
Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick Citizen

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 26 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 – 26 January 2024
Starbucks, Coke boycotts over Gaza war are boosting Middle East rivals
Newsdeck

Starbucks, Coke boycotts over Gaza war are boosting Middle East rivals
Trump Fumes After 5-Minute Carroll Trial Testimony Reined In
Newsdeck

Trump Fumes After 5-Minute Carroll Trial Testimony Reined In
Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Sensing Advantage in War
Newsdeck

Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Sensing Advantage in War
Russian troops deploy to Burkina Faso
Newsdeck

Russian troops deploy to Burkina Faso

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options