Maverick Citizen

CIVIL SOCIETY WATCH 29 JANUARY — 4 FEBRUARY

This week — Symposium on international law and The People’s Hearing on Energy Profiteers

This week — Symposium on international law and The People’s Hearing on Energy Profiteers
Activists, students and supporters protest during the Call For Climate Justice Resistance Against Oil And Gas Corporations in Cape Town. The People’s Hearing on Energy Profiteers will take place on 31 January. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Takudzwa Pongweni
29 Jan 2024
0

South Africa, and the question of Palestine, final voter registration weekend, and raising awareness on World Cancer Day.

On Monday, 29 January, at 10am, The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) with launch the 2021 July Unrest Investigative hearings reports.

“Following the unprecedented unrest, SAHRC held an Imbizo attended by various stakeholders to ascertain the full scope of the work. Subsequently, a National Investigative Hearing into the 2021 July Unrest Report was conducted sitting in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. On the other hand, the CRL Rights Commission conducted investigative hearings at which various stakeholders and affected parties presented their reports and evidence in respect of the 2021 unrest in KZN,” read the statement.

Both SAHRC and the CRL Rights Commission completed their reports with findings and recommendations and plan to publicly launch the two reports, together at aha Gateway Hotel, Umhlanga, Durban.

On Tuesday, 30 January, at 9am, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) School of Law will host a symposium on International law, South Africa, and the question of Palestine.

Some of the panellists include Dr Zane Dangor who currently serves as the Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation,  advocate Max Du Plessis, an international lawyer who has been involved in cases before the International Criminal Court, Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, the founder and director of the South African NGO, Gift of the Givers, and Commissioner Navi Pillay, Judge of the International Criminal Court and President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

The symposium will take place in Howard College Theatre at UKZN, and will also be streamed live via the UKZN YouTube channel.

Also on Tuesday, Transparency International will release its 29th annual Corruption Perceptions Index.

“The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is the leading global indicator of public sector corruption, providing an annual comparative snapshot of 180 countries and territories. The index for 2023 is calculated using data from 13 external sources.”

The CPI will be published online at  www.transparency.org/cpi/

On Wednesday, 31 January from 9am to 5pm,  The People’s Hearing on Energy Profiteers will take place.

“The People’s Hearing on Energy Profiteers comes after growing concerns over the health, environmental, and economic impacts associated with the continued burning of coal and diesel, and the push for expensive and harmful alternatives like gas and nuclear power. These impacts are felt most by local communities,” read the event description.

It is a platform for affected communities, activists, and civil society experts to advocate for the prioritisation of human and environmental rights in the efforts to address the energy crisis and the climate crisis.

Some of the organisations that will be represented at the hearing include Khuthala Environmental Care Group, the African Climate Alliance, The Green Connection, Groundwork, Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (Safcei), Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua), Project 90 by 2030, Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action (VEM), and Middelburg Environmental Justice Network (Mejn).

It will take place at Ashley Kriel Hall, Community House, 41 Salt River Road, Salt River, Cape Town, and will also be streamed live on Open Secrets’ YouTube channel

Also on Wednesday at 4:30pm, the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit (DRGU), will launch two new Magistrates Reports: Under Pressure: The Magistracy after Covid-19 Survey Report, 2023, and Isidima: Magistrates Court User Survey Report, 2023.

The launch will take place in Moot Court, fifth floor of the Kramer Law Building of UCT, and via Zoom.

Register here.

Also on Wednesday at 6pm, JoburgCAN, Outa, and Schindlers Attorneys will host a webinar addressing the common concern of skyrocketing municipal bills and providing practical guidance on disputing inaccuracies.

“Whether it’s your water, electricity, refuse, or other charges, experts from Schindlers Attorneys will guide you through the process of effectively disputing and rectifying billing discrepancies,” read the webinar description.

Register here.

On Saturday and Sunday, 3 and 4 February,  from 8am to 5pm, The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will hold its second — and final — voter registration weekend. Registration will be possible at 22,300 voting stations countrywide, between 08h00 and 17h00 on both days.

Sunday 4 February is World Cancer Day. 

The day is used to raise awareness of the global impact of cancer and increase understanding of prevention, detection, treatment, and care.

According to worldcancerday.org cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide.

“By 2030, experts project cancer deaths to rise to 13 million if we don’t act. 10 million people die each year from cancer. That’s more than HIV/Aids, malaria, and tuberculosis combined”.

In South Africa, over 100,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year.

 

💼📝📌

In response to calls from housing movements Reclaim The City, Right 2 Know Campaign, Housing Assembly, Intlungu Yasematyotyombeni, and Indibano Yabahlali, Mmamoloko Kubayi, the Minister of Human Settlements has extended the deadline for the submission of public comments on the national Human Settlements White Paper to 28 February 2024.

This extension will allow communities, activists, and the broader public to better engage with and properly respond to the draft version of the policy.

The draft white paper can be found here.

 

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre (Salc) is looking for a fundraising consultant to strengthen and support the fundraising objectives of Salc’s international justice cluster, in consultation with the international justice cluster lead.

Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and detailed CV to [email protected] with the subject line “Fundraising Consultant” by 9 February 2024. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
South Africa

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
ANC admits it made ‘mistakes’, bemoans ‘setbacks’ in improving South African lives over past 30 years
Maverick News

ANC admits it made ‘mistakes’, bemoans ‘setbacks’ in improving South African lives over past 30 years
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Maverick News

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick Citizen

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Maverick News

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Clear as mud - ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures
Maverick News

Clear as mud – ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options