The Amazon rainforest’s endangered turtles, and more from around the world

Turtle hatchlings are released into the wild in the Parque Nacional do Jau, some 195 kilometers from Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, Brazil, 27 January 2024 (Issued 28 January 2024). EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves
Turtle hatchlings during their release into the wild in the Parque Nacional do Jau, 27 January 2024 (Issued 28 January 2024). The historic drought that the Amazon has been suffering since September 2023 made it difficult to rescue the endangered turtle eggs in the world’s largest rainforest but did not prevent activists fighting to save the species in Brazil from commemorating the release of 800 chelonian hatchlings this weekend. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves
Aerial photograph showing the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) station in the Jau National Park, about 195 km from Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, Brazil, on 27 January 2024 (Issued 28 January 2024). EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a test-fire of the newly-developed submarine-launched strategic cruise missile ‘Pulhwasal-3-31’ at an unspecified location in North Korea, 28 January 2024 (issued 29 January 2024). According to KCNA, the test-fire of the new submarine-launched strategic cruise missile was launched to demonstrate the rapid development and strengthening of the ‘nuclear weaponization’ of the naval force. EPA-EFE/KCNA
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flies carrying a payload of 22 Starlink satellites into space after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base on January 28, 2024 as seen from Los Angeles, California. SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center earlier this evening. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A man carries an assault rifle Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, Israel. 19 January 2024 (issued 28 January 2024). Since the 07 October 2023 Hamas attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has recruited more than 300,000 reservists soldiers, while over 260,000 new applications for weapons licenses have been submitted to the Ministry of Internal Security office, the minister of national security said. The events of October 2023 had a huge impact on Israeli citizens and their sense of personal security. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Asaf Peleg, a member of the Emergency squad class carries an assault rifle and a gun as he patrols the neighborhood in the city of Kiryat Malachi, Israel. 28 January 2024. Since the 07 October 2023 Hamas attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has recruited more than 300,000 reservists soldiers, while over 260,000 new applications for weapons licenses have been submitted to the Ministry of Internal Security office, the minister of national security said. The events of October 2023 had a huge impact on Israeli citizens and their sense of personal security. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Armed tribesmen loyal to Houthis shout slogans and hold up weapons during an anti-USA and anti-Israel rally, in Sana’a, Yemen, 29 January 2024. Yemen’s Houthis have carried out a new assault on a US-owned navy ship while it was sailing through the Gulf of Aden, amid rising tensions with United States, according to a statement by Houthis’ military spokesman Yahya Sarea. The Houthis have vowed to keep up attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the aim of ending the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and in response to US-led retaliatory strikes. The US Department of State on 17 January 2024 announced the designation of Yemen’s Houthis as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist group’ amid an escalation of their attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023. The US Department of Defense announced in December 2023 a multinational operation to safeguard trade and protect ships in the Red Sea amid the escalation in Houthi attacks. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Palestinian Hamada Abu Salima, 59 -years-old, lives in a tent on the ruins of his house that was destroyed by Israeli raids, which killed 10 members of his family, on January 28, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza. The toll since the Oct. 7 war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas now exceeds 25,000 dead and 62,000 injured, according to the territory’s health ministry. Two-thirds of the victims are believed to be women and children. The United Nations estimates for its part that more than 18,000 Palestinian children have lost a parent. With 25 per cent of the population, or more than half a million people, are in a situation of “food catastrophe” and threatened with famine. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
Right-wing Israeli protesters attempting to block the road as aid trucks cross into the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, southern Israel, 29 January 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in ‘desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection’. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Nuriye Cihan (C), mother of Tuncer Cihan, who died in a shooting attack on Santa Maria Church, reacts during his funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 January 2024. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that after the attack on the Santa Maria Chuch on 28 January, in which a person died, two men he described as members of the Islamic State extremist movement had been arrested for the attack. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
A Member of the Jewish community of Romania reacts while attending a ceremony commemorating Holocaust victims at Coral synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, 29 January 2024. Romania is commemorating the Holocaust in a move to come to terms with its past and recognizes the murder of thousands of Jews at Romanian hands during World War Two. Also, Romania adopted in October 2023 a law that implements the mandatory teaching of the history of the Jewish people’s Holocaust in state schools. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Pope Francis waves at faithfuls during an Audience with the Confirmands of the Archdiocese of Bari-Bitonto in the Hall Paul VI, Vatican City, 27 January 2024. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Republic of Moldova Mihai Popsoi kisses the national flag during swearing-in ceremony in Presidential building in Chisinau, Moldova, 29 January 2024. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU
(L-R) Blake Blossom, Jennifer White and CJ Miles announce Isiah Maxwell as the winner of the Male Performer of the Year award during the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Iggy Azalea (C) performs with dancers during the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Members of a traditional Bolivian dance group perform during a pre-carnival parade prior to the Jisk’a Anata Carnival, in the streets of La Paz, Bolivia, 28 January 2024. The Jisk’a Anata pre-Carnival is a colorful celebration full of harlequins and cholitas that takes place before the February Carnival. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba
A model is prepared for a catwalk show during the 13th edition of the Budapest Central European Fashion Week in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Hungary, 28 January 2024 (issued 29 January 2024). EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN
Alex Fiva of Switzerland, Alex Marro of Switzerland, Sandro Lohner of Switzerland and Youri Duplessis Kergomard of France, from left to right, speed down the track at the Ski Cross World Cup race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 28 January 2024. EPA-EFE/MAYK WENDT
General view of the “Leonardo Da Vinci. Beauty And Invention” exhibition at Livorno’s Museum on January 28, 2024 in Livorno, Italy. (Photo by Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images). DM
