No African Nation Should Have to Halt Fossil Fuels, Kenyan President Says

Kenyan President William Ruto said African countries need to be able to tap all their energy resources even if that means developing non-renewable sources of fuels.
Noting that the continent has abundant, untapped gas reserves, the leader of East Africa’s biggest economy said that developing gas resources “does not mean that it makes economic sense to build a dependency on fossil fuels,” even as nations in Europe seek to diversify their gas sourcing.
Calling renewable energy “an economically rational choice,” Ruto said Africa has “global solutions to offer while providing energy” to all of its citizens, noting that the continent is home to 60% of the world’s best solar resources, and plentiful wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric potential.
