Newsdeck

Bullfighting

Mexico activists protest return of bullfights to capital

Mexico activists protest return of bullfights to capital
People gather to demonstrate against bullfighting in the bullring of Mexico City during a bullfighting event at Plaza Mexico on January 28, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Bullfighting is allowed in Mexico City once again after the Supreme Court lifted a ban on the activity promoted by the NPO 'Justicia Justa'. On June 2022, a judge ordered the suspension until a resolution on the matter was taken during a trial. (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)
By Reuters
29 Jan 2024
0

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Animal rights defenders in Mexico City on Sunday marched to protest the return of the centuries-old spectacle of bullfighting to the capital after almost two years.

“Torture is not art, it is not culture,” demonstrators shouted near the Plaza Mexico bullring. “Yes to bulls, no to bullfighting.”

Mexico’s capital held its first bullfight in almost two years on Sunday, after the Supreme Court paved the way for the spectacle’s return in December.

Bullfights have been held in Mexico since the 16th century.

While a ruling suspended bullfighting in 2022 as a precautionary measure amid a longer-running case, the Supreme Court struck that decision down. Activists hope a final resolution will come later this year.

(Reporting by Toya Sarno Jordan and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
South Africa

The 50th Anniversary of the first Afrikaans literary work to be banned
‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
ANC admits it made ‘mistakes’, bemoans ‘setbacks’ in improving South African lives over past 30 years
Maverick News

ANC admits it made ‘mistakes’, bemoans ‘setbacks’ in improving South African lives over past 30 years
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Maverick News

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 26 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 – 26 January 2024
US Considers Slowing Some Weapons Sales to Israel, NBC Says
Newsdeck

US Considers Slowing Some Weapons Sales to Israel, NBC Says
Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran
Newsdeck

Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran
UK government to ban disposable vapes to prevent use by children
Newsdeck

UK government to ban disposable vapes to prevent use by children
Chiefs shut down Ravens, book Super Bowl return
Newsdeck

Chiefs shut down Ravens, book Super Bowl return

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options