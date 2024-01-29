Mexico activists protest return of bullfights to capital

People gather to demonstrate against bullfighting in the bullring of Mexico City during a bullfighting event at Plaza Mexico on January 28, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Bullfighting is allowed in Mexico City once again after the Supreme Court lifted a ban on the activity promoted by the NPO 'Justicia Justa'. On June 2022, a judge ordered the suspension until a resolution on the matter was taken during a trial. (Photo by Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)

“Torture is not art, it is not culture,” demonstrators shouted near the Plaza Mexico bullring. “Yes to bulls, no to bullfighting.”

Mexico’s capital held its first bullfight in almost two years on Sunday, after the Supreme Court paved the way for the spectacle’s return in December.

Bullfights have been held in Mexico since the 16th century.

While a ruling suspended bullfighting in 2022 as a precautionary measure amid a longer-running case, the Supreme Court struck that decision down. Activists hope a final resolution will come later this year.

