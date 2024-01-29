Defend Truth

ROYAL RUCKUS

King Misuzulu appoints prime minister while courts ponder his right to the throne

King Misuzulu appoints prime minister while courts ponder his right to the throne
President Cyril Ramaphosa with AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at the certificate handover ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 29 October 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Chris Makhaye
29 Jan 2024
0

In a new twist in the battle for the Zulu throne, King Misuzulu has appointed a prime minister and deputy prime minister of the Zulu nation while the courts are still mulling over the legitimacy of his claim to the throne.

At the weekend, King Misuzulu announced he had appointed former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Youth Brigade leader and mayor of the Zululand District Municipality, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, as the prime minister of the Zulu nation. He named Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, a prominent traditional leader and former head of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders, as his deputy. 

The position of prime minister was held by IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (unrelated to Thulasizwe Buthelezi), who died in September. The position holds considerable influence, particularly in KZN, as the prime minister advises the king and serves as a link between the government, the king and traditional leaders.

king misuzulu

Proceedings during King Misuzulu Zulu’s coronation at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 29 October 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

Zulu royal family members opposed to Misuzulu’s elevation to the throne said they would go to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to challenge the latest appointments, citing the ongoing court disputes over the coronation as one of the reasons for their objection.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Battle for Zulu throne reignited as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s recognition ruled unlawful

The debate of who is the legitimate king of the AmaZulu nation has been raging since the death of the previous king, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who had reigned from 1968 until his death on 12 March 2021.

Leave to appeal

On 25 January, Judge Norman Davis issued an order granting President Cyril Ramaphosa leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against the 11 December ruling in which he ordered Misuzulu’s recognition to be declared unlawful and invalid

Prince Simakade Zulu had hauled Misuzulu and Ramaphosa to the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria, arguing that the processes that led to Misuzulu’s crowning neither followed the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act nor Zulu custom.

He said Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu should be declared null and void and the process to nominate and crown the Zulu king must be started afresh.

In his December ruling, Judge Davis ruled in favour of Simakade and found that Ramaphosa had acted hastily in recognising Misuzulu without ensuring that all protocols of identifying and selecting the king had been followed.

In that ruling, Ramaphosa was ordered to appoint a team of experts on traditional issues to help select the new king.

In his ruling last week, Judge Davis not only allowed Ramaphosa to appeal in the SCA, but also granted leave to cross-appeal against his order to the late Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi, and his son, Simakade.

In the interim, Misuzulu is still technically the king and has continued to fulfil his role and receive government funding.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist

At the weekend, Misuzulu presided over the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana, which was fought on 22 January 1879 between the British Empire and the Zulu Kingdom.

The battle was part of the Anglo-Zulu War, which lasted from January to July 1879. The Zulu army, led by King Cetshwayo kaMpande, scored a decisive victory against the mighty British army, which had to ask for re-armament and replenishment before finally defeating and subjugating the Zulu army in successive battles.

king misuzulu

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. (Photo: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP)

Misuzulu is also expected to preside over the opening of the KZN legislature in February. In public, Misuzulu has declared that he will remain the Zulu king until his death, despite the challenges of “those who are going to court”.

‘Waste of taxpayers’ money’

Prince Thokozani Zulu, Simakade’s official spokesperson, told Daily Maverick they would challenge the prime minister and deputy prime minister appointments in their quest to remove Misuzulu from the throne.

He said Judge Davis’s decision to grant leave to appeal further vindicated their case.

“[Simakade] feels vindicated by the latest order by Judge Davis who granted him [leave] to cross-appeal his order. That, in itself, amounts to a victory not only for the Zulu royal family and the Zulu nation but to all other kingdoms in the Republic of South Africa who are suffering from the President’s partisanship in similar matters.

“Once again, the judgment demonstrates that the President has no case. He is simply abusing taxpayers’ money at a time when such resources could be placed in a pool to alleviate a plethora of challenges afflicting the people of South Africa, especially the poor and the downtrodden,” Thokozani said.

He added: “Once again, the judgment unveils the shroud that veils the President’s motivation in doing all this, being electioneering for the ANC and what people allege is a tactic to buy time in order for him and Prince Misuzulu to conclude business deals, abusing the divisions, chaos and instability that he is fuelling through appealing.”

Daily Maverick was unable to reach the Presidency for comment by the time of publication.

Thokozani said any decision or action taken by the new prime minister and his deputy ran the risk of being declared null and void if the courts found Misuzulu’s recognition was invalid.

King welcomes appeal

Prince Africa Zulu, Misuzulu’s spokesperson, said the Zulu prime minister’s appointment would pass any legal muster or scrutiny. 

He said: “The monarch of the Zulu nation extends heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, President of the Republic, on the momentous achievement of obtaining leave to appeal against the orders of the High Court dated 11 December 2023.

“His Majesty commends the unwavering commitment and dedication displayed by President Ramaphosa in pursuit of justice and the rule of law. Also commendable is the diligence and legal prowess that His Excellency demonstrated in securing this significant milestone in the pursuit of a fair and just legal process.

“This accomplishment augurs well with the resilience and robustness of the Republic’s legal system. It reflects the unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice and ensuring that every citizen is afforded a fair and impartial hearing.

“The royal crown and the entire Zulu nation are wholeheartedly behind this process and shall remain steadfast in prayer that our country’s Supreme Court of Appeal will adjudicate with the utmost diligence, ensuring a fair and impartial examination of the matter at hand. Long live justice, democracy, and the unity of the Zulu nation.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick Citizen

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Maverick News

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Dricus du Plessis sparks explosion in MMA popularity as he blazes a trail for future South African stars
DM168

Dricus du Plessis sparks explosion in MMA popularity as he blazes a trail for future South African stars
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets

TOP READS IN SECTION

No ceasefire, but SA wins substantive rights measures in the Gaza genocide case
Maverick News

No ceasefire, but SA wins substantive rights measures in the Gaza genocide case
Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick Citizen

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Nigerian drug dealer Frank Nabolisa loses appeal against conviction and 30-year sentence
Maverick News

Nigerian drug dealer Frank Nabolisa loses appeal against conviction and 30-year sentence
ICJ ruling in SA’s genocide case against Israel lauded as ‘historic’ and victory for human rights 
Maverick News

ICJ ruling in SA’s genocide case against Israel lauded as ‘historic’ and victory for human rights 
Clear as mud - ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures
Maverick News

Clear as mud – ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options