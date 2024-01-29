Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Chiefs shut down Ravens, book Super Bowl return

Chiefs shut down Ravens, book Super Bowl return
epa11111767 Singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift (3-R) looks up towards the jumbo screen while watching her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the AFC conference championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 28 January 2024. The AFC conference championship Kansas City Chiefs will face the winner of the NFC conference championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions to advance to the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 11 February 2024. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
By Reuters
29 Jan 2024
0

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the favorite's role so often that Patrick Mahomes simply can't grasp the underdog label.

And when it comes to a big game, there is no current quarterback better to have on your side than Mahomes.

Mahomes improved to 14-3 as a starting quarterback in the postseason and the Chiefs are off to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons after recording a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

The top-seeded Ravens sabotaged themselves with three turnovers while the third-seeded Chiefs played mistake-free football in winning on the road for the second straight week. Kansas City beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the divisional round.

“We’ve been underdogs the past few games but we never feel like underdogs,” Mahomes said. “We have a lot of guys on this team that know how to win and when the playoffs came around, we knew we were going to make it happen.”

Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass and had 11 receptions for 116 yards to set the NFL postseason record for receptions.

Kelce has 156 career postseason receptions, claiming the all-time mark from legendary Jerry Rice (151). He also matched the Hall of Famer with his eighth career 100-yard receiving game in the playoffs.

The Chiefs will face either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. The 49ers and Lions meet Sunday night in the NFC Championship Game.

“I never think it’s about the destination, but the journey to get to the destination,” said defensive end Chris Jones, one of the many Chiefs players looking to win a second consecutive Super Bowl. Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Mahomes completed 30 of 39 passes for 241 yards and L’Jarius Sneed and Deon Bush had critical fourth-quarter takeaways for the Chiefs. Isiah Pacheco rushed for a touchdown for Kansas City.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was 20-of-37 passing for 272 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added a team-high 54 rushing yards but was sacked four times.

Jackson might be the favorite to win NFL MVP honors but he certainly wasn’t in top form during his first career AFC Championship Game.

“I’m angry about losing,” Jackson said. “We’re a game away from the Super Bowl. We’ve been waiting all this time, all these moments for an opportunity like this and we fell short.”

Zay Flowers caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown but also lost a fumble reaching for the goal line, resulting in a fourth-quarter touchback.

Roquan Smith racked up 16 tackles for Baltimore, which committed three turnovers while Kansas City didn’t commit any while possessing the ball for 37:30. Baltimore was penalized eight times, five for first downs, for 95 yards.

“Today we weren’t good enough,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Congratulations to the Chiefs. They won the game but that doesn’t take away one thing from what we’ve done this year.

“We didn’t make enough plays to win the game.”

The Ravens moved within 17-10 on Justin Tucker’s 43-yard field goal with 2:34 left.

Any chance of getting the ball back evaporated when Mahomes lobbed a 32-yard completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling just before the two-minute warning. The Chiefs took a knee three times to run out the clock.

Baltimore was trailing by 10 when it missed a big opportunity as Sneed forced Flowers to fumble at the Kansas City 1-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs‘ Trent McDuffie recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

On the next possession, the Ravens reached the Chiefs‘ 25 but Jackson threw into triple coverage toward tight end Isaiah Likely. Bush, in the game for only one previous play as a substitute for injured safety Mike Edwards, intercepted the pass in the end zone with 6:45 left.

Kansas City outgained the Ravens 221-110 while taking a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Chiefs struck first when Mahomes connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kelce with 7:41 left in the first quarter. The touchdown catch was Kelce’s 19th in postseason play, leaving him three short of Rice’s record.

Baltimore knotted the score less than three minutes later when Jackson tossed a 30-yard scoring pass to Flowers. Jackson avoided a sack attempt by Leo Chenal before spotting Flowers behind the Kansas City defense.

The Chiefs took the lead on Pacheco’s 2-yard scoring run with 10:56 remaining in the second quarter. Kansas City traveled in dominating fashion, moving 75 yards on 16 plays in 9:02.

Harrison Butker tacked on a 52-yard field with four seconds left in the half.

–Field Level Media

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Maverick News

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Maverick News

‘Horrifying’ — doctor blows whistle on CT scanner disaster at major state hospital
Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Maverick News

Steinhoff’s dogged battle to keep its secrets
Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick Citizen

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Dricus du Plessis sparks explosion in MMA popularity as he blazes a trail for future South African stars
DM168

Dricus du Plessis sparks explosion in MMA popularity as he blazes a trail for future South African stars

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 26 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 – 26 January 2024
Starbucks, Coke boycotts over Gaza war are boosting Middle East rivals
Newsdeck

Starbucks, Coke boycotts over Gaza war are boosting Middle East rivals
Trump Fumes After 5-Minute Carroll Trial Testimony Reined In
Newsdeck

Trump Fumes After 5-Minute Carroll Trial Testimony Reined In
Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Sensing Advantage in War
Newsdeck

Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Sensing Advantage in War
Satellite-linked phones possible this year, T-Mobile chief says
Newsdeck

Satellite-linked phones possible this year, T-Mobile chief says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options