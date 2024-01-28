The Communal Hall in Orlando East hosted ANC supporters convening in their numbers at the weekend to be given their election instructions from party officials ranging from regional leadership, the provincial executive and members of the organisation’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was at the gathering on Saturday afternoon alongside NEC member Zizi Kodwa.

The crowd, which included elderly and young people, filled the hall, singing the praises of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and cheering enthusiastically as they were addressed.

ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand as he chanted election slogans and made promises to create jobs, end power cuts in Soweto and award bursaries to matriculants who had performed exceptionally well.

In particular, he spoke about the 35,000 young people who had been hired by the national government as teacher assistants at schools during the height of Covid-19, whose contracts ended in October 2023.

“The first one, as the Gauteng provincial government from the 1st February, we will start to employ people so that we do not have young people that are unemployed in our province. There are 35,000 young people who are employed to take care of our children in our schools.

“They were employed by the national government and their contracts came to an end in October and the national government has not renewed their contracts. We are saying to the 35 000 young people in Gauteng on the 1st February to go back to our schools, we are taking care of you as Gauteng,” he said.

In a counter to former party president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to lure Umkhonto weSizwe veterans through his newly established party, Lesufi promised them an opportunity to be trained so that they could assist in fighting crime in the province.

“We want to declare from 1 March, we need veterans of MK and other military organisations. We need 3,000 of you to come and join the government and fight crime. All combatants of MK do not go to that side. Come to this side we want to take you to training to fight crime in Gauteng,’ he said.

Lesufi announced that the Gauteng government would start an initiative to install transformers in Soweto, to assist with a spate of power failures in the area.

“We know Eskom was an opposition political party in Soweto, I want to declare to you that all transformers that were not working in Soweto, the government that I have the honour to lead, we got 2,500 transformers and we are going to install all these transformers,” he said.

Late last year, Lesufi held a meeting with Soweto residents about the constant power cuts.

At the time, Lesufi promised that more than 500 transformers would be replaced across the province, adding that the Gauteng provincial government had set aside R1.2-billion to replace transformers.

He assured top matriculants at all schools in Gauteng that their further studies would be funded by the Gauteng government.

“I want to declare to you that the government believes in education. For the first time in the history of education in the province, almost all our district offices, eight out of ten matriculants in Gauteng have passed with bachelor passes. We are saying every child that is number one, two or three in every school in Gauteng, the Gauteng government is offering a bursary until you finish your studies. This is how we fight poverty,” he said.

ANC Johannesburg regional chair Dada Morero told the crowd the party had already claimed victory for the governing party in Soweto.

He said the National Executive Committee had declared 2024 as “the year of united action to defend our freedom and advance a better life for all. Forward to a decisive victory.

“The ANC is bringing back the message that binds us with the poor people of South Africa, that the struggle to create a better life is on track and we shall not be distracted by those who hate South Africa and its people. My task today was one and only one — to welcome all of you to Soweto, to Johannesburg. We are going to win elections in Soweto, it accounts for two million people and we will win elections here,” he said.

In 2019, the ANC managed to garner only 50.19% of the vote in Gauteng, placing it in a precarious position for the upcoming elections.

Its electoral success may also be threatened by the entry of new political parties which have gained popularity in Gauteng.

In Johannesburg, the ANC managed 52.3% in the 2014 national elections, which declined to 49.6% in the 2019 national poll. DM