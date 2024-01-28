Defend Truth

ROAD TO 2024 ELECTIONS

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds

Populist Vibes – ANC’s Panyaza Lesufi makes bold promises to woo Joburg crowds
Illustrative image | ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)
By Queenin Masuabi
28 Jan 2024
0

Electioneering or genuine redress? The ANC’s Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi is determined to retain power in the province and has promised to improve the living conditions of Johannesburg residents.

The Communal Hall in Orlando East hosted ANC supporters convening in their numbers at the weekend to be given their election instructions from party officials ranging from regional leadership, the provincial executive and members of the organisation’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was at the gathering on Saturday afternoon alongside NEC member Zizi Kodwa.

The crowd, which included elderly and young people, filled the hall, singing the praises of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and cheering enthusiastically as they were addressed.

Panyaza Lesufi’s populist ‘toughness’ mirrors the rise of provincial disregard for ANC’s central power

Read more in Daily Maverick: Panyaza Lesufi’s populist ‘toughness’ mirrors the rise of provincial disregard for ANC’s central power

ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand as he chanted election slogans and made promises to create jobs, end power cuts in Soweto and award bursaries to matriculants who had performed exceptionally well.

In particular, he spoke about the 35,000 young people who had been hired by the national government as teacher assistants at schools during the height of Covid-19, whose contracts ended in October 2023. 

“The first one, as the Gauteng provincial government from the 1st February, we will start to employ people so that we do not have young people that are unemployed in our province. There are 35,000 young people who are employed to take care of our children in our schools.

“They were employed by the national government and their contracts came to an end in October and the national government has not renewed their contracts. We are saying to the 35 000 young people in Gauteng on the 1st February to go back to our schools, we are taking care of you as Gauteng,” he said. 

In a counter to former party president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to lure Umkhonto weSizwe veterans through his newly established party, Lesufi promised them an opportunity to be trained so that they could assist in fighting crime in the province.

“We want to declare from 1 March, we need veterans of MK and other military organisations. We need 3,000 of you to come and join the government and fight crime. All combatants of MK do not go to that side. Come to this side we want to take you to training to fight crime in Gauteng,’ he said.

Lesufi announced that the Gauteng government would start an initiative to install transformers in Soweto, to assist with a spate of power failures in the area.

“We know Eskom was an opposition political party in Soweto, I want to declare to you that all transformers that were not working in Soweto, the government that I have the honour to lead, we got 2,500 transformers and we are going to install all these transformers,” he said.

Late last year, Lesufi held a meeting with Soweto residents about the constant power cuts.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Please hear us’ – Soweto residents urge Lesufi amid ongoing electricity crisis

At the time, Lesufi promised that more than 500 transformers would be replaced across the province, adding that the Gauteng provincial government had set aside R1.2-billion to replace transformers.

He assured top matriculants at all schools in Gauteng that their further studies would be funded by the Gauteng government.  

“I want to declare to you that the government believes in education. For the first time in the history of education in the province, almost all our district offices, eight out of ten matriculants in Gauteng have passed with bachelor passes. We are saying every child that is number one, two or three in every school in Gauteng, the Gauteng government is offering a bursary until you finish your studies. This is how we fight poverty,” he said.

Panyaza Lesufi adamant Gauteng ANC will do all it can to keep DA out of power

ANC Johannesburg regional chair Dada Morero told the crowd the party had already claimed victory for the governing party in Soweto.

He said the National Executive Committee had declared 2024 as “the year of united action to defend our freedom and advance a better life for all. Forward to a decisive victory.

“The ANC is bringing back the message that binds us with the poor people of South Africa, that the struggle to create a better life is on track and we shall not be distracted by those who hate South Africa and its people. My task today was one and only one — to welcome all of you to Soweto, to Johannesburg. We are going to win elections in Soweto, it accounts for two million people and we will win elections here,” he said.

In 2019, the ANC managed to garner only 50.19% of the vote in Gauteng, placing it in a precarious position for the upcoming elections.

Its electoral success may also be threatened by the entry of new political parties which have gained popularity in Gauteng.

In Johannesburg, the ANC managed 52.3% in the 2014 national elections, which declined to 49.6% in the 2019 national poll. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Dricus du Plessis sparks explosion in MMA popularity as he blazes a trail for future South African stars
DM168

Dricus du Plessis sparks explosion in MMA popularity as he blazes a trail for future South African stars
Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick Citizen

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Clear as mud - ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures
Maverick News

Clear as mud – ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures
Bulls, Stormers could score as Six Nations heads into ‘break’
DM168

Bulls, Stormers could score as Six Nations heads into ‘break’
No ceasefire, but SA wins substantive rights measures in the Gaza genocide case
Maverick News

No ceasefire, but SA wins substantive rights measures in the Gaza genocide case

TOP READS IN SECTION

No ceasefire, but SA wins substantive rights measures in the Gaza genocide case
Maverick News

No ceasefire, but SA wins substantive rights measures in the Gaza genocide case
Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick Citizen

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Nigerian drug dealer Frank Nabolisa loses appeal against conviction and 30-year sentence
Maverick News

Nigerian drug dealer Frank Nabolisa loses appeal against conviction and 30-year sentence
ICJ ruling in SA’s genocide case against Israel lauded as ‘historic’ and victory for human rights 
Maverick News

ICJ ruling in SA’s genocide case against Israel lauded as ‘historic’ and victory for human rights 
Clear as mud - ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures
Maverick News

Clear as mud – ministers fly by the seat of their pants on Ramaphosa's fuzzy performance measures

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options