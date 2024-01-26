Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Traders Bid Up Newest VIX Contract to Hedge Trump-Biden Risks

Traders Bid Up Newest VIX Contract to Hedge Trump-Biden Risks
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire, US, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Trump enters the New Hampshire presidential primary projecting an air of inevitability, as the soon-to-be Republican nominee called on voters to unify behind his candidacy and reject Nikki Haley, his last remaining major challenger.
By Bloomberg
26 Jan 2024
0

Wall Street is more anxious heading into the 2024 US presidential election than it was at this point ahead of the past two votes, judging by one early market indicator. 

Traders have bid up Cboe VIX October futures, whose underlying S&P 500 options encompass the Nov. 5 vote, since the contract started trading earlier this week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The price is now 3.3 points higher than the contract expiring in September. That gap is wider than it was in late January during the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, the data show.

The development, highlighted by Rocky Fishman of derivatives analytics firm Asym 500, offers a read into volatility expectations nine months before the vote, which will likely pit President Joe Biden against former president Donald Trump. Trading volume in the October contract is already well above the average level for VIX contracts so far out.

“For those investors who do use longer-dated hedges, this is an important event to trade around,” Fishman said by email. Volumes are still “way smaller than what we’ll inevitably see later in the year.”

Read More: Investors Ramp Up FX Hedges on Mexico Debt as US Election Looms

Even with the election months away, Wall Street is already beginning to game out the potential impact of a Trump victory, including higher yields, a stronger dollar and a drag on trading partners’ currencies.

The VIX October futures contract traded at 20.8 on Thursday, marginally higher than the October 2020 contract at this point four years ago, but below where it was in January 2016, when stocks were in the middle of a double-digit selloff amid broader economic concerns.

The likelihood of a bigger election-related volatility “kink” in the VIX futures curve compared to the previous two elections comes as the VIX Index is trading at a lower base. The gauge hovered near 13.5 on Thursday, compared with 14.6 this time in 2020 and 24.2 in 2016.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

WATCH — President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on ICJ genocide ruling
Maverick News

WATCH — President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on ICJ genocide ruling
As NEC meets to plan for polls, Zuma’s ANC membership will be a hot topic
Maverick News

As NEC meets to plan for polls, Zuma’s ANC membership will be a hot topic
Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Maverick News

Hundreds of occupants evicted onto Cape Town streets from city centre buildings after court order
Nigerian drug dealer Frank Nabolisa loses appeal against conviction and 30-year sentence
Maverick News

Nigerian drug dealer Frank Nabolisa loses appeal against conviction and 30-year sentence
SA’s genocide case against Israel reverberates on diplomatic front, with special resonance in Germany
Maverick News

SA’s genocide case against Israel reverberates on diplomatic front, with special resonance in Germany

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Sensing Advantage in War
Newsdeck

Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Sensing Advantage in War
Trump Fumes After 5-Minute Carroll Trial Testimony Reined In
Newsdeck

Trump Fumes After 5-Minute Carroll Trial Testimony Reined In
Supreme Court declines to halt first US nitrogen-gas execution in Alabama case
Newsdeck

Supreme Court declines to halt first US nitrogen-gas execution in Alabama case
NASA's historic Mars helicopter Ingenuity grounded for good after 72 flights
Newsdeck

NASA's historic Mars helicopter Ingenuity grounded for good after 72 flights
Starbucks, Coke boycotts over Gaza war are boosting Middle East rivals
Newsdeck

Starbucks, Coke boycotts over Gaza war are boosting Middle East rivals

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options