Newsdeck

Farmers protest

French farmers block highways around Paris as protest reach capital

French farmers block highways around Paris as protest reach capital
Farmers with their heavy machinery during a protest at Gediminas Avenue in Vilnius, Lithuania, 25 January 2024. Farmers from all over Lithuania with about 500 heavy machinery gathered to protest against poor agricultural policymaking in the country. The protest started officially on 25 January and will continue until 26 January morning. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA
By Reuters
26 Jan 2024
0

PARIS, France, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Farmers blocked one of France's main motorways linking Paris with the northern city of Lille, the Benelux and Britain on Friday, causing kilometres of traffic jams, the first major traffic disruption caused by the protest movement in the French capital.

Local farming unions have called for roadblocks in and around Paris on Friday to step up the pressure on the government which the farmers accuse of not helping them enough to cope with what they say are low food prices and excessive regulation.

The roadblock on the A1 north of Paris lead to traffic jams of around 4 km (2.5 miles) in the morning, according to the transport ministry’s online service Bison Fute.

French media reported farmers had also set up first roadblocks on traffic axes in the Essonne department south of Paris in the early morning hours, while most protests were expected to start in the early afternoon.

The government said it would announce first immediate measures aimed at taming the farmer outrage later on Friday with Prime Minister Gabriel Attal expected to speak in the afternoon.

So far, the government has not specified when and where Attal is due to speak or what measures could be announced.

(Reporting by Yves Herman, writing by Tassilo HummelEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nigerian drug dealer Frank Nabolisa loses appeal against conviction and 30-year sentence
Maverick News

Nigerian drug dealer Frank Nabolisa loses appeal against conviction and 30-year sentence
SA’s genocide case against Israel reverberates on diplomatic front, with special resonance in Germany
Maverick News

SA’s genocide case against Israel reverberates on diplomatic front, with special resonance in Germany
SAPS, City of CT scandals ‘linked’ to Ralph Stanfield investigations grow
Maverick News

SAPS, City of CT scandals ‘linked’ to Ralph Stanfield investigations grow
‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Maverick News

‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
World’s gaze on Peace Palace while ICJ prepares to rule on SA’s genocide case against Israel
South Africa

World’s gaze on Peace Palace while ICJ prepares to rule on SA’s genocide case against Israel

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Sensing Advantage in War
Newsdeck

Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Sensing Advantage in War
Trump Fumes After 5-Minute Carroll Trial Testimony Reined In
Newsdeck

Trump Fumes After 5-Minute Carroll Trial Testimony Reined In
Supreme Court declines to halt first US nitrogen-gas execution in Alabama case
Newsdeck

Supreme Court declines to halt first US nitrogen-gas execution in Alabama case
NASA's historic Mars helicopter Ingenuity grounded for good after 72 flights
Newsdeck

NASA's historic Mars helicopter Ingenuity grounded for good after 72 flights
Nearly all US Senate Democrats back two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
Newsdeck

Nearly all US Senate Democrats back two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options