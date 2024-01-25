Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Russian troops deploy to Burkina Faso

Russian troops deploy to Burkina Faso
epa10772222 A handout photo made available by TASS Host Photo Agency shows President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore arrives for an official meeting ceremony of the heads of participating delegations of the Second Summit Economic and Humanitarian Forum 'Russia-Africa' in St.Petersburg, Russia, 27 July 2023. The Second Summit Economic and Humanitarian Forum 'Russia-Africa' will take place from July 27 to 28 at the congress-exhibition center Expoforum in St.Petersburg. EPA-EFE/Vladimir Smirnov / TASS Host Photo Agency / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
By Reuters
25 Jan 2024
0

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A contingent of Russian military personnel flew into Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Wednesday in what appeared to be the first significant deployment of Russian troops to the West African country, two foreign security sources said on Thursday.

The junta-led country’s relations with Moscow have been in the spotlight since it booted out French troops in early 2023, fuelling speculation it would deepen security ties with Russia like neighbouring Mali, where Russian Wagner mercenaries operate.

The foreign sources in Ouagadougou did not have further details on the apparent deployment.

The African Corps channel on the Telegram messaging app, which claims affiliation with Russia’s Defence Ministry, said a group of 100 servicemen had flown to Burkina Faso to “ensure the safety of the country’s leader Ibrahim Traore and the Burkinabe people.”

A further 200 would be deployed in the near future, it said on Wednesday.

The Russian defence ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Telegram on Wednesday by African Initiative, a pro-Kremlin Russian news agency that covers African affairs, showed men in army fatigues unloading equipment from a plane with a Russian flag and a blurred number on its tail.

The aircraft pictured on the sunbaked tarmac was an Il-76, long the workhorse of the Russian military.

African Initiative said the photos showed the arrival in Ouagadougou of the 100 Russian servicemen, who it said would also train their Burkinabe counterparts and help patrol dangerous areas.

Reuters could not immediately verify the photos or the information.

The deployment will add to Western concerns about Russia’s widening influence in Africa’s Sahel region, where a series of coups has swept Moscow-friendly juntas to power in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, reshaping a long-running regional conflict with insurgents linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda.

Further cooperation could be on the horizon. The military leaders of Niger and neighbouring Chad paid separate official visits to Moscow in January.

(Reporting by David Lewis in Nairobi, Gleb Stolyarov and Felix Light in TbilisiAdditional reporting and writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Ros Russell)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Genocide case against Israel is South Africa’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
Op-eds

Genocide case against Israel is South Africa’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Maverick News

‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Pretoria believes ICJ will deliver riposte to US legislators who expressed ‘disgust’ at SA’s case against Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria believes ICJ will deliver riposte to US legislators who expressed ‘disgust’ at SA’s case against Israel
Moving to the Platteland: The magic of small-town living
South Africa

Moving to the Platteland: The magic of small-town living

TOP READS IN SECTION

Supreme Court declines to halt first US nitrogen-gas execution in Alabama case
Newsdeck

Supreme Court declines to halt first US nitrogen-gas execution in Alabama case
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 January 2024
US appeals court rebuffs Trump request to reconsider gag order in 2020 election case
Newsdeck

US appeals court rebuffs Trump request to reconsider gag order in 2020 election case
Trump Wins New Hampshire Republican Primary Over Haley
Newsdeck

Trump Wins New Hampshire Republican Primary Over Haley
Biden Wins New Hampshire Democratic Primary
Newsdeck

Biden Wins New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options