Homes evacuated as blaze threatens housing estates in Cape Town’s Tygerberg Hills
Homes were evacuated at two gated estates in Tygerberg Hills, Cape Town, after a vegetation fire broke out on Thursday morning.
A heat wave in Cape Town continued this week, with temperatures climbing above 30°C in the northern suburbs. On Thursday morning, a vegetation fire broke out on Tygerberg Hills. Throughout the day there were numerous flare-ups near Kanonberg and Baronetcy Estate.
The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service, Jermaine Carelse, said 20 firefighting resources had been on the scene, as well as two helicopters water-bombing hotspots. Firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but no injuries were reported.
Homes were evacuated at Kanonkop and Oude West as flames edged closer to the two gated estates. Two helicopters water-bombed the area until 5pm, and ground crews were still on the scene at sundown. The helicopters scooped water from a dam near Kanonkop Lifestyle Centre while battling the fire.
Carelse said: “We would like to thank the public and businesses that dropped off refreshments for all those crews.”
Many residents gathered to watch as smoke billowed down the hill.
