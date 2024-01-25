Defend Truth

PHOTO ESSAY

Homes evacuated as blaze threatens housing estates in Cape Town’s Tygerberg Hills

Homes evacuated as blaze threatens housing estates in Cape Town’s Tygerberg Hills
A helicopter above Kanonberg Lifestyle Estate prepares to water bomb the vegatation fire above homes on Tygerberg Hills on 25 January 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Shelley Christians
25 Jan 2024
0

Homes were evacuated at two gated estates in Tygerberg Hills, Cape Town, after a vegetation fire broke out on Thursday morning.

A heat wave in Cape Town continued this week, with temperatures climbing above 30°C in the northern suburbs. On Thursday morning, a vegetation fire broke out on Tygerberg Hills. Throughout the day there were numerous flare-ups near Kanonberg and Baronetcy Estate. 

fire tygerberg hills cape town

A man films a helicopter collecting water in a dam near Kanonberg Lifestyle Estate. A fire on Tygerberg Hills came close to homes in Cape Town’s northern suburbs on 25 January 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire tygerberg hills cape town

A helicopter battles a fire on Tygerberg Hills near the nature reserve. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire tygerberg hills cape town

Residents watch a helicopter water bombing the vegetation fire on Tygerberg Hills. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service, Jermaine Carelse, said 20 firefighting resources had been on the scene, as well as two helicopters water-bombing hotspots. Firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but no injuries were reported.

Homes were evacuated at Kanonkop and Oude West as flames edged closer to the two gated estates. Two helicopters water-bombed the area until 5pm, and ground crews were still on the scene at sundown. The helicopters scooped water from a dam near Kanonkop Lifestyle Centre while battling the fire. 

Carelse said: “We would like to thank the public and businesses that dropped off refreshments for all those crews.”

Many residents gathered to watch as smoke billowed down the hill.

fire tygerberg hills cape town

Helicopters battle the Tygerberg Hills blaze. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Residents gather to watch the flames come close to their homes near the top of Tygerberg Hills. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire tygerberg hills cape town

Teams of firefighters came to help fight the blaze. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

fire tygerberg hills cape town

Firefighter ground crews were stationed close to homes while two helicopters battled the blaze. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Pretoria believes ICJ will deliver riposte to US legislators who expressed ‘disgust’ at SA’s case against Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria believes ICJ will deliver riposte to US legislators who expressed ‘disgust’ at SA’s case against Israel
‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Maverick News

‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Genocide case against Israel is South Africa’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
Op-eds

Genocide case against Israel is South Africa’s proudest foreign policy moment in three decades
Moving to the Platteland: The magic of small-town living
South Africa

Moving to the Platteland: The magic of small-town living

TOP READS IN SECTION

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
Maverick News

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
South Africa’s divisive ICJ case against Israel has already critically altered its foreign policy space
Op-eds

South Africa’s divisive ICJ case against Israel has already critically altered its foreign policy space
Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
Maverick News

Fact Check — Did Iran fund South Africa’s approach to the ICJ over Israel?
‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
Maverick News

‘Fake’ UN official allegedly received briefings from SA's top security cluster
PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal
Maverick News

PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options