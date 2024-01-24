TGIFOOD

HOT BRAISE

What’s cooking today: Chicken curry with potatoes and gem squash

What’s cooking today: Chicken curry with potatoes and gem squash
Tony Jackman’s chicken curry with potatoes and gem squash, based on a favourite Ramola Parbhoo recipe. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
24 Jan 2024
0

Sweet spices perfume and flavour this easy chicken curry which, unusually, contains not only potatoes but South Africa’s beloved gem squash.

Ramola Parbhoo’s Indian Cookery for South Africa, first published in 1985, contains a delicious curry recipe that includes peeled and cubed gem squash. Just as life is too short to stuff a mushroom, it is also too short to peel a gem squash, so I pondered quartering the gem squash without peeling it. Then I picked up a gem squash and it was one of the softer ones, easy to peel. Gems are strange that way.

The chicken portions are first marinated for three hours, and the onions, potatoes and gem squash are braised in spiced oil before the curry is finally put together.

This is not Parbhoo’s recipe verbatim; I used considerably more masala, added star anise and adjusted some of the quantities of other spices.

Ingredients

8 chicken portions (such as thigh, wing, leg, chunks of breast)

3 Tbsp cooking oil

2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

1 large onion, chopped

2 gem squashes, peeled (or not) and diced

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

2 cups water (or enough water to cover)

1 Tbsp hot masala

Salt to taste

2 Tbsp coriander stems, finely chopped

Coriander leaves, for garnish

For the marinade:

1 Tbsp fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 heaped tsp hot masala

1 heaped tsp ground turmeric

3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

3 Tbsp lemon juice

For the braise:

¼ cup (60 ml) cooking oil

6 cloves

6 cardamom pods

1 star anise

3 or 4 pieces of cassia bark

Method

Mix the marinade ingredients and coat the chicken pieces in it. Leave to marinate for three hours.

Heat oil in a heavy pot and add the cloves, cardamom, star anise and cassia, simmering on a very low heat for about half a minute. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until they turn golden.

Add the chicken and 1 Tbsp masala and braise it gently for about 10 minutes, turning once or twice, then add the potatoes, gem squash and water to cover, and bring it to a gentle simmer. Let it cook slowly for half an hour.

Add the can of chopped tomatoes, stir, season with salt, and cook gently until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the chopped coriander stems just before you serve.

Serve with basmati rice, garnished with coriander. DM

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Writer 2023, jointly with TGIFood columnist Anna Trapido. Order his book, foodSTUFF, here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options