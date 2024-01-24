Defend Truth

GUEST ESSAY

The mythology of artificial intelligence — of gods, magic and the wisdom of the elders

The mythology of artificial intelligence — of gods, magic and the wisdom of the elders
(Image: Leonardo.ai, prompted by the author)
By Steven Boykey Sidley
24 Jan 2024
0

AI will give us great powers, akin to the powers of sorcery. But with what master have we served our apprenticeship? Have we humbly and slowly gathered the necessary knowledge, wisdom and experience to wield these powers responsibly?

AI, AI everywhere. It is impossible to escape it, even for those who, for whatever reason, have chosen not to take it out for a spin. But, if you read the news, or listen to podcasts or the radio, or hang out just about anywhere on the internet, you will have been assailed by all manner of reportage ranging from gee-whizz to OMG to explainers to who’s whos and, inevitably, to the dissonant sounds of too many opinions jostling for mindshare (including those of this correspondent). 

But there is one area of inquiry that gets little airplay because not many people are asking the question: “Why are we doing this?” By “we” I mean us, humanity. If there had been no ChatGPT, or indeed any of the big AI advances of the past few decades, would we be any worse off? And will this explosion of unprecedented new tools make us any better off? Happier? Richer? Healthier? Will AI solve hunger and poverty?

What’s really going on here?

One of the most thoughtful and info-rich podcasts about the dangers of unbridled digital technology is called Your Undivided Attention by Tristan Harris (you may remember him from the documentary, The Social Dilemma) and Aza Raskin. In a recent episode of the show they interviewed a deep thinker and educator named Joshua Schrei.

Shrei is a mythologist, far from the chaotic world of technology. A historian who explores the myths and rituals and stories that have fuelled human societies and communities for millennia. Stories of gods and sorcerers and magicians and apprenticeships and initiation rituals. Everything is story, he argues (with hefty evidence); it colours all human behaviour. He references ancient Indian scripts, Tolkien, Australian aboriginal traditions, the Bible, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, The Karate Kid, Star Wars, Ghostbusters

What does this have to do with artificial intelligence?

Plenty. 

It turns out that men (mainly, although not exclusively) throughout history have dreamt of attaining god-like powers to possess and unleash at will. The power to change millions of lives or to create alternate realities, the power to collect unimaginable wealth, to demand and receive at will, the power even to change history. Such powers are not just the stuff of dreams and fantasies, they have been made manifest by the violence of mighty armies or the world-changing possession and use of nuclear weapons or the total control of the mass media. In smaller ways too. The kid who dreams of being a comic book superhero. The CEO who dreams of building the biggest company. The inventor who lusts after prizes and respect. 

We now have smart 25-year-old coders with limited experience of the world whipping up spells and software incantations in garages and start-ups, and well-heeled investors funding their writing of the magician’s manual without any guidance from anyone. 

No one is immune. It seems to be a part of who we are. Some of us grow out of it, finding other ways to dignity. Most of us never do.  

We write these dreams of mystery and magic and power into our art – our movies, books, music, librettos, fables. Stories about the attainment of powers beyond our control and the inevitable comeuppances and tragedies that follow in the wake of abuse, misuse, neglect, incaution. 

Here Schrei extends his thesis. What has humanity done historically to mitigate the danger of allowing someone to wield great power without sufficient understanding? The answer, throughout the ages, has been found in the ritual of initiation. You may not grasp the book of incantations without first training at the feet of the master. You must apprentice yourself, you must go through the slow, rigorous and sometimes painful process of knowledge acquisition before undergoing your initiation ritual. Think about your confirmation or your bar mitzvah, qualification as an artisan or a freemason, ulwaluko in the Xhosa tradition. 

You may not take the reins of power and responsibility until you have completed your apprenticeship and have been initiated under the wise tutelage of the elders, the magicians or the masters.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Deepmind, the first company to openly declare its mission as the attainment of artificial general intelligence (AGI), states confidently that they are seeking to solve for intelligence because, once you have done that, all of science is answered and our toolset will be infinite. 

Schrei demurs. He points out the obvious, that all the intelligence in the universe will be of little use to us if we do not have the heart to apply it in the right places. It will be meaningless. To be human means something entirely different to the attainment of infinite intelligence. 

AI will give us great powers, akin to the powers of sorcery. But with what master have we served our apprenticeship? Have we humbly and slowly gathered the necessary knowledge, wisdom and experience to wield these powers responsibly?

Read more in Daily Maverick: The tortoise and the hare revisited – the inevitable failure of AI regulation

We now have smart 25-year-old coders with limited experience of the world whipping up spells and software incantations in garages and start-ups, and well-heeled investors funding their writing of the magician’s manual without any guidance from anyone. 

We have seen it before, in fiction and in life.

Schrei pins down the entire issue clearly in a podcast in his series called The Emerald (it was this podcast which sparked his interview with Your Undivided Attention). The episode’s title was “So You Want to be A Sorcerer”. He reminds us of the words the apprentice hears most often from his master as he clamours to grab the reins of magic:

“No. Not yet. You are not ready.”

 Is anyone listening? DM

Steven Boykey Sidley is a professor of practice at JBS, University of Johannesburg. His new book, It’s Mine: How the Crypto Industry is Redefining Ownership, is published by Maverick451 in South Africa and Legend Times Group in the UK/EU, available now.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
Maverick News

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
US legislators vent ‘disgust’ at SA’s genocide charge against Israel
Maverick News

US legislators vent ‘disgust’ at SA’s genocide charge against Israel
Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
South Africa’s divisive ICJ case against Israel has already critically altered its foreign policy space
Op-eds

South Africa’s divisive ICJ case against Israel has already critically altered its foreign policy space
Beyond KZN, Zuma's MK party targets three other provinces rich in ANC voters
Maverick News

Beyond KZN, Zuma's MK party targets three other provinces rich in ANC voters

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal
Maverick News

Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal
Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Op-eds

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
Maverick News

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to Eastern Cape families
Maverick News

‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to Eastern Cape families

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

Get your copy of Maverick451's latest release: It's Mine by Steven Boykey Sidley

Are you Crypto-curious? Crypto-Cynic? Crypto-Convert?

However you feel, this book is not about money, it's about ownership.

It's Mine is an entertaining and accessible look at how Bitcoin made its mark, how it all works and how it challenges our long-held beliefs, from renowned expert and frequent Daily Maverick contributor Steven Boykey Sidley.

Order your copy from the Daily Maverick Shop today

Take me to the DM Shop→

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options