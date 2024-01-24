Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Russian plane crashes with Ukrainian POWs on board

Russian plane crashes with Ukrainian POWs on board
Russian Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes fly over Moscow during the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War Ii, in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2020. EPA-EFE/NINA ZOTINA / HOST PHOTO AGENCY / POOL
By Reuters
24 Jan 2024
0

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, and state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying it was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war to be exchanged for Russian captives.

The plane was carrying 74 people, including six crew and three guards when it crashed, RIA cited the defence ministry as saying. There was no immediate information on the cause.

Andrei Kartapolov, a lawmaker in Russia’s parliament and a retired general, said during a parliamentary session that the plane had been shot down by three missiles. He did not say what the source of his information was.

Reuters could not immediately verify details of who was on board, but Russia and Ukraine regularly swap prisoners of war. Ukraine’s defence ministry and air force did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Video posted on the Telegram messenger app by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, and verified by Reuters, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground near the village of Yablonovo in the Belgorod region and exploding in a vast fireball.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an unspecified “incident” had occurred in the region’s Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city, and that he was going to inspect the site. He said investigators and emergency workers were already on the scene.

The Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It usually has a crew of five, and can carry up to 90 passengers.

The Kremlin said in response to a reporter’s question that it was looking into the situation.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under frequent attack from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike which killed 25 people.

(Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
Maverick News

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal
Maverick News

PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal
Donald Trump and the cognitive decline of the American empire
Maverick News

Donald Trump and the cognitive decline of the American empire
Beyond KZN, Zuma's MK party targets three other provinces rich in ANC voters
Maverick News

Beyond KZN, Zuma's MK party targets three other provinces rich in ANC voters
‘I started deadly Marshalltown fire’ — witness arrested at inquiry into inferno
Maverick News

‘I started deadly Marshalltown fire’ — witness arrested at inquiry into inferno

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia's Navalny says he is forced to listen to pro-Putin singer every morning
Newsdeck

Russia's Navalny says he is forced to listen to pro-Putin singer every morning
US, UK Airstrikes Hit More Houthi Targets in New Escalation
Newsdeck

US, UK Airstrikes Hit More Houthi Targets in New Escalation
Twenty-four troops killed in Israel's worst loss in Gaza
Newsdeck

Twenty-four troops killed in Israel's worst loss in Gaza
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 January 2024
Australia's northeast braces for second cyclone in a month
Newsdeck

Australia's northeast braces for second cyclone in a month

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options