Newsdeck

Oscar Awards

‘Oppenheimer’ to be shown in Japan, 8 months after ‘Barbenheimer’ outrage

‘Oppenheimer’ to be shown in Japan, 8 months after ‘Barbenheimer’ outrage
A film poster for Oppenheimer at a movie theater at The Grove mall in Los Angeles, California, US on Friday, July 21, 2023. As buzz builds into the premieres of Barbie and Oppenheimer, some on Wall Street are doubting whether the films will be enough to power further gains in movie-theater stocks as a strike by Hollywood writers and actors clouds the outlook for the industry. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
24 Jan 2024
0

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese audiences can watch the movie "Oppenheimer" in cinemas from March 29, distribution company Bitters End said on Wednesday, after the epic on the creator of the nuclear bomb was nominated for 13 categories at the Oscar Awards.

The release date is almost eight months after memes mixing visuals from the film “Barbie” with atomic blasts provoked anger from people in Japan – the only country hit by a nuclear bomb during war.

The outrage over the “Barbenheimer” memes prompted an apology from Barbie distributor Warner Brothers Japan, which said at the time they were “extremely deplorable”.

A spokesperson for Bitters End declined to comment on the release date or say why it took over half a year for “Oppenheimer” to be screened in Japan.

“We decided to release this film in Japan after much debate and deliberation, as the themes covered in this film are ones that hold a very significant and special meaning for us as Japanese people,” Bitters End said in December, according to local media, when it said Oppenheimer would be released in Japan sometime in 2024.

The United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6 1945 during World War Two, killing thousands instantly and about 140,000 by the end of the year. The U.S. dropped another bomb on Nagasaki three days later, which killed more than 73,000 people. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
Maverick News

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal
Maverick News

PetroSA taps notorious political operator for massive offshore gas deal
Donald Trump and the cognitive decline of the American empire
Maverick News

Donald Trump and the cognitive decline of the American empire
Beyond KZN, Zuma's MK party targets three other provinces rich in ANC voters
Maverick News

Beyond KZN, Zuma's MK party targets three other provinces rich in ANC voters
‘I started deadly Marshalltown fire’ — witness arrested at inquiry into inferno
Maverick News

‘I started deadly Marshalltown fire’ — witness arrested at inquiry into inferno

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia's Navalny says he is forced to listen to pro-Putin singer every morning
Newsdeck

Russia's Navalny says he is forced to listen to pro-Putin singer every morning
US, UK Airstrikes Hit More Houthi Targets in New Escalation
Newsdeck

US, UK Airstrikes Hit More Houthi Targets in New Escalation
Twenty-four troops killed in Israel's worst loss in Gaza
Newsdeck

Twenty-four troops killed in Israel's worst loss in Gaza
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 January 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 January 2024
Australia's northeast braces for second cyclone in a month
Newsdeck

Australia's northeast braces for second cyclone in a month

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options