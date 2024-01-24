Japan’s bonds decline on rate bets, HK stocks gain: markets wrap

Pedestrians walk past an electronic ticker board displaying stock figures outside the Exchange Square complex, which houses the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, 11 February 2019. (Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg)

Japan’s 10-year sovereign yield climbed by the most since December as Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday that certainty for achieving its price goal is rising gradually. Traders judged the comments as hawkish and brought forward their bets on an interest rate hike.

Equity benchmarks in Hong Kong rallied more than 2% as China’s securities regulator vowed to stabilize confidence, helping to extend optimism on a market rescue package. Alibaba jumped following a report on founder Jack Ma’s stock purchase. Mainland shares fluctuated.

“There does seem to be a better feel today around China markets after reports yesterday that a China stock market rescue package could be unveiled this week,” said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG in Sydney. “At the very least, there is probably more than enough reason to cover naked shorts in China and take some profit from the long Japan/short China trade, which has worked so well.”

Muted sentiment in Asia comes after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed at all-time highs for a second straight day. A gauge of the dollar was little changed after two days of gains.

Treasury yields steadied in Asian trading after mostly edging higher Tuesday with the benchmark 10-year at 4.13%. The rate on policy-sensitive two-year fell 3 basis points to 4.33%.

Stocks have largely been immune to the Federal Reserve’s warnings that interest-rate cuts are some way off. But some corners of Wall Street are starting to question if the rally will endure as swaps traders in the US rein in bets of a March rate cut.

“The excitement is kind of gone at this point and everybody’s sobering up a little bit after the pivot party,” Emily Roland, the co-chief investment strategist of John Hancock Investment Management, said by phone. “Multiple expansions are starting to get a little tapped out here.”

The yen strengthened slightly against the greenback after Governor Ueda’s commentary. Swap markets are pricing in a 58% chance of a 25-basis-point rate increase by the BOJ in April, compared with 44% at the end of last week.

US equities gained on Tuesday ahead of an onslaught of company reports that promise insight into the state of the global economy.

In late trading, Netflix jumped more than 7% after reporting subscriber growth that topped estimates. Texas Instruments Inc. tumbled roughly 4% after a disappointing revenue forecast.

Former president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary, dealing a blow to his only remaining major rival Nikki Haley and solidifying his status as the Republican party’s likely nominee.

Bitcoin rebounded after slumping for a second day. Oil steadied as signs of lower US inventories and tensions in the Middle East were balanced by expectations for increased supplies.