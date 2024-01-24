Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Jack Ma buys Alibaba in show of support for struggling empire

Jack Ma buys Alibaba in show of support for struggling empire
Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., left, gestures while speaking during a fireside interview at the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France, on Thursday, 16 May 2019.
By Bloomberg
24 Jan 2024
0

Alibaba gained its most in six months after billionaire co-founder Jack Ma bought stock, a much-needed boost for a company weathering internal turmoil and a stock market rout. 

China’s e-commerce pioneer gained as much as 6.7% in Hong Kong, after climbing 8% in New York. Ma, the once-outspoken billionaire who retreated from public view after Beijing clamped down in 2020, bought about $50-million of stock last quarter, a person familiar with the situation said. Chairman Joseph Tsai — Ma’s longtime confidante — also separately bought about $150-million of shares in his first such purchase since 2017.

The revelation emerged as doubts persist about China’s post-Covid turnaround, helping trigger a market rout that’s hammered swathes of the world’s No. 2 economy. Alibaba itself lost more than 40% of its value over the past year, as the company that once defined Chinese e-commerce lost market share to PDD Holdings Inc. and underwent a management reshuffle. Tuesday’s US rally coincided with a 5% gain in a key gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks, after Bloomberg reported Beijing was readying a $278-billion market rescue package. 

Alibaba’s woes, as well as the surprise exit of former CEO Daniel Zhang, spurred speculation that Ma himself may get more directly involved with his company. The co-founder has in recent months stepped up public activity, though it remains a far cry from the days when he was a regular on the global conference circuit.

“This could be iconic given Jack Ma’s image and it could boost market confidence in the short term. And it should be the first purchase by Jack Ma since eight years ago,” said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd.

“But for Alibaba, the major question is still how the company will compete with PDD and regain its growth,” he added.

Arguably China’s most famous entrepreneur, Ma in November broke years of silence to issue a call to arms for employees. He took to an internal message board to urge Alibaba to “correct its course” and praised PDD, which has been swiping market share with hit shopping app Temu. Ma said Alibaba could again be successful with determination and hard work.

It’s unclear whether Ma’s move, first reported by the New York Times, marks a reversal of a years-long stance. The billionaire has gradually sold down his stake in the company while focusing on his own projects including philanthropy. He disclosed plans to unload 10 million shares worth about $870million on 21 November, according to filings last year.  

But Ma’s buyback comes at a critical juncture for a company that once topped China and ranked among the world’s largest by market value.

Tsai and new CEO Eddie Wu are striving to rejuvenate Alibaba after a series of mis-steps and regulatory scrutiny eroded its dominance. The Chinese corporate icon, which has endured post-Covid consumption volatility and a bruising years-long government crackdown, now has to contend with the ascent of rivals including PDD and ByteDance Ltd.

Last year, the company unveiled a plan to split itself into six parts — then walked that back while ejecting Zhang. It scrapped a spinoff of its $11-billion cloud division that some investors wanted, declaring that the company needed a “reset”.

Tsai’s Blue Pool Management purchased almost 2 million of Alibaba’s US-traded shares in the fourth quarter, worth about $152 million, according to the filing. It was the first time Tsai’s fund has purchased Alibaba stock since at least the last quarter of 2017, according to a review of regulatory filings.

Ma, who gave up his role as executive chairman in 2019 but is still a major shareholder, bought $50-million worth of stock in the quarter, the Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

“This will trigger short-covering but long-term investors may not come in,” said Steven Leung, UOB Kay Hian executive director. “Long-term liquidity will return only when there is improvement in earnings outlook & the decrease in policy risk.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Op-eds

Adrian Steed, a broadcaster’s broadcaster who never forgot his humble origins
Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor moves to suspend director following collapse of waste management
‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to Eastern Cape families
Maverick News

‘I have never seen gratitude like this’ — readers’ donations bring cheer to Eastern Cape families
Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
DM168

Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars
Maverick News

NPA strikes forfeiture deal to end Gupta-linked Optimum Coal wars

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal
Maverick News

Thabi Leoka axed from Presidential Economic Advisory Council following PhD scandal
Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
DM168

Take a hike: Home Affairs’ memo on visas is chasing away our seasonal expats or ‘swallows’
Lessons from Singapore — if we know how to develop faster, why don’t we do it?
Maverick News

Lessons from Singapore — if we know how to develop faster, why don’t we do it?
Former Sasol employees challenge petrochemical giant on environmental compliance at AGM
Maverick News

Former Sasol employees challenge petrochemical giant on environmental compliance at AGM
Walking the talk — SA company bags deal to export chicken feet to China
Maverick News

Walking the talk — SA company bags deal to export chicken feet to China

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? If it is, join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

Contribute R200p/m or more and you will get R200 a month in Pick n Pay asap! shopping vouchers straight back. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options