Nhlanhla Sizani, 24, the alleged imposter who duped authorities into believing that he was a United Nations (UN) representative, reportedly received briefings from the country’s top security cluster during his years of operation.

While it is not confirmed how many times this happened, sources informed Daily Maverick that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), headed by the State Security Agency (SSA), South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), briefed Sizani on the country’s state of readiness for the 2021 local government elections.

A NatJoints duty is to ensure that elections are conducted without violence and to quell any protests that may arise during election time.

“He [Sizani] was overseeing the state of preparedness of their work for the elections,” said the source with information on Sizani.

“Surprisingly, there were no major risks during the 2021 [local government] elections besides Covid and possible protests. So he got briefed on safety and security issues. NatJoints, on their risk assessment, did not even consider the possibility of an imposter amongst them. The SSA even co-chairs NatJoints.”

There have also been claims that at some stage Sizani joined President Cyril Ramaphosa to welcome new police recruits.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said: “This is a matter for the police to address to ensure it does not happen again.”

Magwenya was responding to questions on whether Sizani had indeed joined the President in welcoming new police recruits, and whether this was a matter of concern for the President, given how his security had been breached by an imposter.

During the 2021 local government elections, Sizani allegedly submitted a fraudulent letter under the UN logo to the police, requesting a SAPS escort to monitor polling stations.

Read more in Daily Maverick: How alleged fake UN representative pulled the wool over police officers’ eyes

Sizani allegedly misrepresented himself as a UN ambassador or diplomat, and the SAPS Diplomatic Police Unit escorted him to polling stations as an observer.

He made his second appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 23 January after being issued with a summons on 12 December 2023. He faces charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

His case was postponed to 6 February. Sizani is not in custody since he appeared on summons and was not arrested.

He would often share photos of himself on social media at police events and sometimes responded to complaints about SAPS. He has since deactivated his X account and made his other social media accounts private.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said SAPS had incurred a financial loss of more than R10,000 for escorting Sizani during the 2021 elections.

After the elections, Sizani actively participated in police activities and events as a youth ambassador for safety and security and took photos with management, which he shared on social media. He spoke at police events and was often seen among the police’s top brass.

Sizani was also seen at the funeral of slain cop Constable Siyabonga Thango who was killed during a shoot-out between police and robbers on 21 July last year in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

A family member said they also met Sizani at the Union Buildings while attending a police memorial.

“I approached him for a certain process that is followed for late police officers,” said the family member.

Authorities are still mum on the lapse of due diligence and vetting processes, but the incident gives an idea of how SAPS performs its safety and security mandate.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, who is also the NatJoints spokesperson, said all of this forms part of the investigation and they could not divulge more information as the matter was before court. DM