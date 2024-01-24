More reporters were killed in Gaza in three months than in all of World War 2 or the Vietnam War.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has found more journalists have been killed in the first 10 weeks of Israel’s war on Gaza than were killed in a single country over an entire year.

According to the CPJ, “the first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war have been the deadliest recorded for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location”. The committee says the scale and circumstances of the killings, including direct threats to reporters and their families by Israeli officials, is evidence that Palestinian reporters in Gaza are being targeted.

Under the Geneva Conventions, during armed conflict journalists must be protected and allowed to report on events as long as they don’t directly take part in hostilities. The conventions state that propaganda is not considered direct participation. Journalists working for Hamas-affiliated media organisations or Israeli networks are to be protected alike.

Al Jazeera has demanded that the International Criminal Court add these killings to its investigation of Israel’s other alleged breaches of the Geneva Conventions across occupied Palestine.

Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael al-Dahdouh, says: “The world must see with their eyes, not Israel’s eyes.”

The Palestinian journalists are the world’s eyes because Israel has placed a ban on foreign coverage of the war – other than for a few embedded Western journalists, Al-Dahdouh and his colleagues have told the story of the Gaza War.

On 6 November 2023, six media professionals were killed in 24 hours in Gaza. The United Nations decried the attacks, which included Sari Mansour and Hassouneh Salim, who were reporting from the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

On Tuesday, 16 January 2024, Al-Dahdouh left Gaza, crossed into Egypt, and then flew to Qatar for medical treatment. He has come to symbolise both the suffering and resilience of Palestinian journalists in Gaza. In October, four members of his family were killed, including his wife, 15-year-old son, seven-year-old daughter and his grandson, in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp where they were seeking shelter after their home had been bombed.

As of 19 January 2023, 90 journalists and media workers were confirmed dead: 83 Palestinian, four Israeli and three Lebanese. The Gaza media office and Palestinian Ministry of Health put the number much higher: 119. Sixteen journalists were reported injured, with three reported missing on 7 October 2023: Oded Lifschitz (Al-Hamishmar and Haaretz), Nidal Al-Wahidi (Al Najah) and Haitham Abdelwahid (Ain Media). Twenty-one journalists were arrested, including reports of multiple assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship and killings of family members.

The outcry from media organisations is growing, with the International Press Institute issuing a strong call last week to ensure the safety of journalists operating in Gaza and to enable media to operate independently.

It is a tragedy, a travesty, a war crime. But in an ongoing war in which more than 25,000 people have been killed in just more than 100 days, most of them women and children, there has not been time to mourn their passing.

We do so now and will keep this roll of honour updated.

These are their names. We remember them. We honour them. Our scroll of honour, which we will update, is built in ascending order by date.

18 January 2024

Wael Abu Funouna

Palestinian Wael Abu Funouna, the manager of Al-Quds Today TV, was killed in an Israeli bombing in Gaza City.

14 January 2024

Yazan al-Zuweidi

Al-Zuweidi (27), a Palestinian journalist and camera operator for the privately owned Cairo-based broadcaster Al-Ghad, was killed, along with his brother and cousin, in an Israeli airstrike on Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. Al-Zuweidi was on his way to see what happened to his home in the aftermath of the heavy bombing, according to his employer, the Beirut-based press freedom group SKeyes, The New Arab, and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

He had been working with Al-Ghad for six years and covered the war and various other events in Gaza. Al-Ghad said that Al-Zuweidi didn’t stop reporting on the ongoing war; he kept filming from northern Gaza and sending footage to the channel after it was impossible for him to evacuate south to Rafah.

11 January 2024

Mohamed Jamal Sobhi Al-Thalathini

A Palestinian journalist who worked for Al-Quds Al-Youm, Al-Thalathini was killed in an Israeli air strike on his home in south Gaza.

10 January 2024

Ahmed Bdeir

Ahmed Bdeir, a Palestinian journalist working for the local news website Bawabat al-Hadaf, was killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Khan Younis, close to the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. Bdeir was standing in front of the journalists’ tent at the gate of the hospital and died when shrapnel hit him, according to Al Jazeera, The New Arab and SKeyes. His outlet said he worked relentlessly during the war to cover the news.

9 January 2024

Heba al-Abdallah

Palestinian journalist Heba al-Abdallah was killed along with her daughter in her home in Khan Younis after Israeli forces bombed the area.

A Gaza-based content creator who has been documenting Israel’s assaults on Gaza since 7 October, Bisan Owda, said in an Instagram video posted on 10 January: “She was empowering women and youth in the fields of social and political work.”

7 January 2024

Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh

A Palestinian journalist and camera operator for Al Jazeera and the son of Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh, Hamza was killed in an Israeli drone strike along with freelance journalist Mustafa Thuraya.

Mustafa Thuraya

A Palestinian freelance videographer working for Agence France-Presse, Thuraya was killed in an Israeli drone strike along with Al-Dahdouh.

5 January 2024

Akram ElShafie

The Palestinian journalist working as a reporter and editor for Safa died after sustaining injuries on 30 October 2023 from Israeli bullets, according to Safa, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate and Al Jazeera.

Safa said that ElShafie (53) was critically injured while on his way to check on his house, and spent the past two months in hospitals. He had started working with Safa in 2019 and his final report had been about the cooperation and solidarity between Gazan refugees in the war.

29 December 2023

Jabr Abu Hadrous

A Palestinian journalist and a reporter for Quds Al-Youm broadcaster, Abu Hadrous was killed in an Israeli air strike on his home in Nuseirat camp, northern Gaza, along with seven members of his family.

28 December 2023

Ahmed Maher Khair al-Din

A Palestinian journalist and a camera operator for the Hamas-affiliated Quds Al-Youm TV, and a reporter for the Hamas-affiliated Quds feed, Al-Din was killed in an Israeli air strike on his family home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, along with 12 family members, including his uncle.

Mohammad Khair al-Din

Journalist Mohammad Khair al-Din was killed in the Israeli bombing of their family homes in Beit Lahia.

Mohamed Khaireddine

A Palestinian journalist who works for Al-Aqsa TV, Khaireddine was killed in an Israeli air strike on his family home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, along with 12 family members, including his nephew, Ahmed Khaireddine.

24 December 2024

Ahmad Jamal Al Madhoun

The deputy director of the Hamas government-owned local newspaper and news agency Al-Rai and the director of visual content at the agency, Al Madhoun was killed in an Israeli air strike in northern Gaza.

Mohamad Al-Iff

A Palestinian journalist and photographer for Al-Rai, Al-Iff was killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza City, northern Gaza, along with an unspecified number of family members. He was the cousin of journalist Mohamed Azzaytouniyah, who was killed in the same strikes, according to a tweet by Al-Iff’s cousin, Hammam.

Mohamed Azzaytouniyah

A Palestinian media worker and a sound engineer for Al-Rai. Azzaytouniyah was killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, along with an unspecified number of family members, including his father, according to a tweet by his brother, Hammam.

22 December 2023

Mohamed Khalifeh

A media worker and director at Al-Aqsa TV. He was killed in an Israeli air strike on his home in Nuseirat camp, central Gaza, along with his wife and three of his children.

19 December 2023

Adel Zorob

A Palestinian freelance journalist who worked with a number of media outlets, including Al-Aqsa Voice Radio. Zorob was killed in an Israeli air strike on his home in Rafah, southern Gaza, along with 25 family members, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, the Middle East Eye, the Palestinian Authority-run news agency Wafa and the independent Wattan news agency.

18 December 2023

Abdallah Alwan

A Palestinian media worker and voice-over specialist who contributed to multiple media outlets, including the Al Jazeera-owned Midan, Mugtama magazine and Al Jazeera, Alwan was a host on the Islamic University’s Holy Quran Radio. He was killed in an Israeli air strike on his home in Jabalia. In his last Facebook post, on 17 December, he wrote: “On every morning, we say that last night was the worst night in the war… All days are worse than each other. This briefly describes the war.”

17 December 2023

Assem Kamal Moussa

A Palestinian journalist who produced visual and written news reports for the local, privately owned news website Palestine Now. Moussa was killed in an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Haneen Kashtan

A Palestinian journalist who contributed to a number of media outlets, including the local Fatah-affiliated TV Al-Kofiya and the local, privately owned Baladna Web TV (launched by journalists in 2017). Kashtan was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in northern Gaza, along with family members.

15 December 2023

Samer Abu Daqqa

A camera operator with Al Jazeera Arabic, Abu Daqqa was killed by a drone strike while covering the aftermath of nightly Israeli strikes on a UN school sheltering displaced people in the centre of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to Al Jazeera and other news reports. He was trapped with other injured people in the school, which was surrounded by Israeli forces, and was unable to be evacuated for treatment. Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh’s colleague was injured in the same strike.

9 December 2023

Duaa Jabbour

A Palestinian freelance journalist, Jabbour was killed in an Israeli air strike on her home, along with her husband and children, in Khan Younis. In her last Facebook post she wrote: “To survive every day is exhausting.”

Ola Atallah

Ola Atallah, a Palestinian female freelance journalist who contributed to many media outlets, was killed in an Israeli air strike on the house in which she and her family were taking refuge in the El-Daraj area of Gaza City.

6 December 2023

Hamada Al-Yazji

Al-Yazji worked for the Canaan News Agency. He was killed during an Israeli bombing of the Sheikh Radwan area.

3 December 2023

Hassan Farajallah

He held a senior position at the Hamas-affiliated Al-Quds TV. Farajallah was killed in an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip.

1 December 2023

Abdullah Darwish

Palestinian cameraman for Al-Aqsa TV was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

Adham Hassouna

A Palestinian freelance journalist and media professor at Gaza and Al-Aqsa universities, Hassouna was killed, along with several members of his family, in an Israeli air strike in the city of Gaza.

Montaser Al-Sawaf

A Palestinian cameraman for Anadolu Agency was killed in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip.

24 November 2023

Mostafa Bakeer

A Palestinian journalist and camera operator for Al-Aqsa TV, Bakeer was killed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah, southern Gaza.

23 November 2023

Mohamed Mouin Ayyash

A Palestinian journalist and a freelance photographer, Ayyash was killed in an Israeli air strike on his home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, along with 20 members of his family.

22 November 2023

Mohamed Nabil Al-Zaq

A Palestinian journalist and a social media manager for Al-Quds TV, Al-Zaq was killed in an Israeli air strike on Shejaiya in northern Gaza.

21 November 2023

Farah Omar

A Lebanese reporter for the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen TV, Omar was killed by an Israeli strike in the Tayr Harfa area of southern Lebanon, close to the border with Israel. She was reporting on escalating hostilities across the border and gave a live update an hour before her death.

Rabih Al Maamari

Al Maamari, a Lebanese cameraperson for Al-Mayadeen TV, was killed by an Israeli strike in Tayr Harfa, southern Lebanon, close to the border with Israel, along with his colleague, Farah Omar.

20 November 2023

Ayat Khadoura

A Palestinian freelance journalist and podcast presenter, Khadoura was killed along with an unknown number of family members in an Israeli air strike on her home in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

She shared videos on social media about the situation in Gaza, including one on 6 November which she called “my last message to the world”. “We had big dreams but our dream now is to be killed in one piece so they know who we are.”

19 November 2023

Bilal Jadallah

The director of Press House – Palestine, a nonprofit supporting independent Palestinian media development, Jadallah was killed in his car in Gaza in an Israeli air strike.

18 November 2023

Abdelhalim Awad

A Palestinian media worker and driver for the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV, Awad was killed in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip. He had been working full-time since the beginning of the war in Khan Younis and had left to visit his family last week, his colleague Ziad AlMokayyed told CPJ via messaging app.

Amro Salah Abu Hayah

A Palestinian media worker in the broadcast department of Al-Aqsa TV, Salah Abu Hayah was killed in a strike in Gaza.

Hassouneh Salim

A Palestinian freelance photojournalist, Salim was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, along with his colleague and friend, Sari Mansour.

Mossab Ashour

Palestinian photographer Ashour was killed during an attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. His death was not reported until 18 November, soon after his body had been discovered.

Mostafa El Sawaf

A Palestinian writer and analyst who contributed to the local news website MSDR News, El Sawaf was killed, along with his wife and two of his sons, in an Israeli air strike on his home in Shawa Square, Gaza City.

Sari Mansour

Mansour, director of the Quds News Network, and his colleague and friend, Hassouneh Salim, were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

13 November 2023

Ahmed Fatima

A photographer for the Egypt-based Al Qahera News TV and a media worker with Press House – Palestine, Fatima was killed in a strike in Gaza.

Yaacoub Al-Barsh

Al-Barsh, the executive director of the local Namaa Radio, was killed after sustaining injuries on 12 November during an Israeli air strike on his home in northern Gaza.

10 November 2023

Ahmed Al-Qara

A photojournalist who worked for Al-Aqsa University and a freelancer, Al-Qara was killed in a strike at the entrance to Khuza’a town, east of the southern city of Khan Younis.

7 November 2023

Mohamed Abu Hassira

A journalist for the Wafa news agency, Abu Hassira was killed in a strike on his home in Gaza, along with 42 family members.

Yahya Abu Manih

A journalist with the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa radio channel, Abu Manih was killed in a strike in the Gaza Strip.

5 November 2023

Mohamed Al Jaja

A media worker and the organisational development consultant at Press House – Palestine. An Israeli air strike killed him in his home along with his wife and two daughters in the Al-Naser neighbourhood of northern Gaza.

3 November 2023

Shaima El-Gazzar

A Palestinian journalist for the Al-Majedat Network, El-Gazzar was killed along with her family members in an Israeli air strike on Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

2 November 2023

Mohamad Al-Bayyari

A Palestinian journalist with Al-Aqsa TV, Al-Bayyari was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City.

Mohammed Abu Hatab

A journalist and correspondent for the Palestinian Authority-funded broadcaster Palestine TV, Abu Hatab was killed along with 11 members of his family in an Israeli air strike on their home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

1 November 2023

Iyad Matar

A journalist working for Al-Aqsa TV, Matar was killed along with his mother in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

Majd Fadl Arandas

A member of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate who worked for the news website Al-Jamaheer, Arandas was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

31 October 2023

Imad Al-Wahidi

A media worker and administrator for the Palestinian Authority-run Palestine TV, Al-Wahidi was killed with his family members in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

Majed Kashko

A media worker and the office director of the Palestinian Authority-run Palestine TV, Kashko was killed with his family members in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

30 October 2023

Nazmi Al-Nadim

Nazmi Al-Nadim, a deputy director of finance and administration for Palestine TV, was killed with members of his family in a strike on his home in the Zeitoun area of eastern Gaza.

27 October 2023

Yasser Abu Namous

Palestinian journalist for the Al-Sahel media organisation, Abu Namous was killed in a strike on his family home in Khan Younis, Gaza.

26 October 2023

Duaa Sharaf

Host on the Hamas-affiliated Radio Al-Aqsa, Sharaf was killed with her child in a strike on her home in the Yarmouk neighbourhood in Gaza.

25 October 2023

Ahmed Abu Mhadi

A journalist for Al-Aqsa TV, Abu Mhadi was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

Jamal Al-Faqaawi

A Palestinian journalist for the Islamic Jihad-affiliated Mithaq Media Foundation, Al-Faqaawi was killed in an Israeli air strike on his home in Khan Younis.

Saed Al-Halabi

Al-Halabi, a journalist for the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV, was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Salma Mkhaimer

A freelance journalist, Mkhaimer was killed alongside her child in an Israeli air strike in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

23 October 2023

Mohammed Imad Labad

A journalist for the Al Resalah news website, Labad was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City.

22 October 2023

Roshdi Sarraj

A 31-year-old Palestinian photojournalist and co-founder of Ain Media, a Palestinian company specialising in professional media services, Sarraj was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

20 October 2023

Mohammed Ali

A Palestinian journalist with Al-Shabab Radio (Youth Radio), Ali was killed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip.

Roee Idan

The Israeli journalist was declared dead after his body was recovered, according to The Times of Israel and the International Federation of Journalists. Idan, a photographer for the Israeli newspaper Ynet, was initially reported missing when his wife and daughter were killed in the Hamas attack on 7 October on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. CPJ confirmed that he had been working on the day of the attack.

19 October 2023

Khalil Abu Aathra

A videographer for Al-Aqsa TV, Abu Aathra was killed along with his brother in an Israeli air strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

18 October 2023

Sameeh Al-Nady

A journalist and director for Al-Aqsa TV, Al-Nady was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

17 October 2023

Issam Bhar

Issam Bhar, a journalist for Al-Aqsa TV, was killed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mohammad Balousha

A Palestinian journalist and the administrative and financial manager of the Gaza office of the local news TV channel Palestine Today, Balousha was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Al-Saftawi neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

16 October 2023

Abdul-Hadi Fakhri Nazzal

A Palestinian journalist who worked for the Al-Manara News Agency and HQ News Agency. Habib was killed along with several of his family members in a missile strike that targeted his house near the Zeitoun neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.

14 October 2023

Yousef Maher Dawas

Palestinian journalist Yousef Maher Dawas, a contributing writer for the Palestine Chronicle and We Are Not Numbers (WANN), a youth-led Palestinian nonprofit project, was killed in an Israeli missile strike on his family’s home in the northern town of Beit Lahia, in the Gaza Strip north of Jabalia.

13 October 2023

Husam Mubarak

A journalist for Al-Aqsa Radio, Mubarak was killed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip.

Issam Abdallah

A journalist working for Al-Aqsa TV, Abdallah was killed along with his mother in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

Salam Mema

Salam Mema was a 32-year-old freelance Palestinian journalist and head of the Women Journalists Committee at the Palestinian Media Assembly, an organisation committed to advancing media work for Palestinian journalists. She was killed when her home in the Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, was hit in an Israeli air strike.

12 October 2023

Ahmed Shehab

A Palestinian journalist for Sowt Al-Asra Radio (Radio Voice of the Prisoners), Shehab was killed along with his wife and three children in an Israeli air strike that struck his house in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

11 October 2023

Mohamed Fayez Abu Matar

A freelance Palestinian photojournalist, Abu Matar was killed during an Israeli air strike in Rafah City, southern Gaza Strip.

9 October 2023

Hisham Alnwajha

A 27-year-old Palestinian reporter for the Khabar News Agency, Alnwajha was killed when Israeli warplanes struck an area housing several media outlets in the Rimal district of western Gaza.

Mohammed Sobh

A Palestinian photographer from the Khabar news agency, Sobh was killed in an Israeli air strike on an area housing several media outlets in Rimal district, western Gaza.

Saeed al-Taweel

Palestinian journalist Saeed al-Taweel, editor-in-chief of the Al-Khamsa News website, was killed when Israeli warplanes struck an area in Rimal district – the same strike that killed journalists Mohammed Sobh and Hisham Alnwajha.

8 October 2023

Assaad Shamlakh

Freelance Palestinian journalist Shamlakh was killed along with nine members of his family in an Israeli air strike on their home in Sheikh Ijlin, a neighbourhood in the southern Gaza Strip.

7 October 2023

Ayelet Arnin

A 22-year-old Israeli news editor with the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (Kan), Arnin was killed during a Hamas attack in the south of Israel.

Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi

A photographer for Ain Media, Lafi was shot and killed at the Gaza Strip’s Erez Crossing into Israel.

Mohammed Al-Salhi

A photojournalist working for the Fourth Authority news agency, Al-Salhi was shot dead near a Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Mohammad Jarghoun

A journalist with Smart Media, Jarghoun was shot while reporting on the conflict in an area to the east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Shai Regev

An Israeli editor for TMI, the gossip and entertainment news section of the Hebrew-language daily newspaper Maariv, Regev was killed during a Hamas attack on Israel. The confirmation of her death came after she was reported missing for six days, with the announcement made to her family, as reported by Maariv and The Times of Israel.

Yaniv Zohar

An Israeli photographer working for the Israeli Hebrew-language daily newspaper Israel Hayom, Zohar was killed during a Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz in southern Israel. Israel Hayom and Israel National News reported that his wife and two daughters also died in the attack.