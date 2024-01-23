Newsdeck

Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border, several injuries reported

A staff member of local power supply company sets up lighting equipment at a temporary shelter in Akqi County, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, 23 January 2024. A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 2:09 a.m. on 23 January (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). According to the Xinjiang Earthquake Agency, the epicenter is approximately 50 km from the county seat of Wushi, with five villages located within a 20-kilometer radius around the epicenter. Several residential houses and livestock sheds collapsed in the epicenter, with some herdsmen suffering minor injuries, according to local sources. Parts of the area had experienced temporary disruption of electricity supply shortly after the quake. But the supply had been gradually restored. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / MAN SUER CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
By Reuters
23 Jan 2024
BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media reported.

The epicentre of the quake struck at 2:09 a.m. (1809 GMT) and at a depth of 22 km (13 miles) in the mountainous border area of Wushi County in northwest China’s Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Administration.

According to the Xinjiang Earthquake Agency, the epicentre is about 50 km (31 miles) from Wushi, with five villages located within a 20-km (12 miles) radius around the epicentre, Xinhua News reported.

As of 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), 40 aftershocks have been recorded, according to China Earthquake Networks Center.

Netizens on China’s Weibo social media platform reported that the earthquake was felt strongly in Urumqi, Korla, Kashgar, Yining and surrounding areas.

The Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake, Xinhua said.

China’s Earthquake Administration said it immediately activated emergency response services in conjunction with the Office of the Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, dispatching a group to guide local rescue efforts.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said several departments coordinated relief efforts, providing cotton tents, coats, quilts, mattresses, folding beds and heating stoves, Xinhua said.

Over the past 24 hours, Xinjiang has been struck by a few sizeable earthquakes.

In nearby Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry reported the latest earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7.

In Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty, residents fled their houses and gathered outside despite cold weather, some dressed in pyjamas and slippers. No damage has been reported.

The tremors, followed by aftershocks about 30 minutes later, were also felt in Uzbekistan.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru, Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty, Bernard Orr in Beijing and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese and Michael Perry)

